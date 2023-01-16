Rising stars to follow in the footsteps of Dubai Desert Classic heroes

The event is intended to give young players a taste of what it is like to compete as a professional

Mon 16 Jan 2023

Aspiring young golfers will get the chance to tread the same greens and fairways as their heroes following the introduction of the Junior Dubai Desert Classic.

Organised by the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation, the tournament will feature some of the best local, regional, and international talent coming together to experience what it is like to take part in elite competition.

A field of 72 boys and girls, under the age of 18 and with a maximum handicap of 14, will compete in the mixed event over two days on the famed Faldo and Majlis courses at Emirates Golf Club – the weekend before the world’s best battle it out for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic title on the same greens of the Majlis.

Played over 36 holes on January 21 and 22, the event is intended to give young players a taste of what it is like to compete as a professional with all aspects of the tournament mirroring that of the pros – from the courses to the driving range, locker rooms, and lounges.

Players will get the exhilarating experience of playing under the lights on the Faldo, before a final day showdown on one of the world’s most revered courses, the Majlis.

“This is another indication of our commitment to growing the game of golf in the UAE and wider region. We want to encourage the stars of tomorrow and what better way than to treat them like their heroes to get an insight into what it is like to be a tour player," said General Al Hashimi from the Emirates Golf Federation.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for players to walk the fairways of two magnificent courses and use the players’ lounge and locker rooms the weekend before the world’s best will do the same."

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said: “We are constantly looking at how we can evolve the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and to introduce the Junior version of the tournament is a natural progression. For young players to take on the Faldo and Majlis courses under championship conditions will be an experience and challenge like never before and a huge step forward in their golfing education."