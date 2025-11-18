Rising star Dehan dazzles at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club’s Dimos Monthly Stableford

Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club hosted another exciting edition of the Dimos Monthly Stableford last weekend, drawing a vibrant field of members eager to test their skills on the Peter Harradine nine-hole course.

Thanks to the continued support of Dimos, the event boasted elevated prizes and a memorable experience for all participants.

The spotlight fell on junior sensation Dehan Ungerer, who turned in one of his season’s best performances. Scoring 42 points, Dehan edged out the competition in a tense countback to claim the overall title.

His round was highlighted by an impressive sequence of scoring feats, including six net birdies and two net eagles, showcasing the progress he has made through recent coaching and training. Dehan’s win earned him the Dimos Commemorative Trophy and an AED 300 Pro Shop Voucher.

Division A saw equally consistent golf from Jianyu Li, whose composed approach also yielded 42 points, securing him first place in the division and an AED 200 Pro Shop Voucher.

In Division B, Shagir Mohammed demonstrated steady play to claim the division crown with 41 points, narrowly edging competitors and collecting another AED 200 Pro Shop Voucher.

The Gross Prize went to Sami Butt, SGSC’s experienced low-handicap player, whose 31 gross points earned him an AED 150 Pro Shop Voucher.

Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club extends its gratitude to all participants and to Dimos for their ongoing partnership, which continues to enhance one of the club’s most eagerly anticipated monthly events.