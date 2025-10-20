Rising golf stars set to shine as countdown begins for 2026 Junior Dubai Desert Classic

The stage is set for the next generation of golfing talent as registrations officially open for the 2026 Junior Dubai Desert Classic (JDDC) – returning to Emirates Golf Club from January 16–18, 2026.

Now in its fourth edition, and for the second consecutive year carrying World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®) status, the JDDC continues to grow into one of the most exciting junior events on the regional and international calendar.

Open to boys and girls aged 18 and under with a handicap of 14.4 or below, the tournament offers aspiring players from the UAE and beyond a true tour-style experience across two of Dubai’s most iconic courses.

A weekend of world-class golf

Friday (Jan 16): Opening round under the lights on the Faldo Course

Saturday (Jan 17): Afternoon shotgun start on the Faldo Course, followed by a cut to the top 30 players (and ties)

Sunday (Jan 18): Final round on the Majlis Course, just days before the world’s best — including Rory McIlroy and defending champion Tyrrell Hatton — tee off in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the same hallowed turf.

The 2025 edition saw Czechia’s Louis Klein claim a superb victory with rounds of 69, 63, and 69, as the JDDC continues to expand its international reach. Players for 2026 are expected from India, Thailand, Europe, Argentina, Canada (for the first time), and across the GCC.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said: “The Junior Dubai Desert Classic is about opportunity – giving boys and girls 18 and under a true pathway event with WAGR® points, a world-class setting, and a field that grows more international each year.

“We’re committed to keeping it aspirational and accessible, welcoming rising players from the UAE and overseas – including first-time entrants from Canada – to compete on a genuine stage,” Corkill added.

“With meaningful prizes and invitations that help juniors progress, the JDDC continues to be the region’s benchmark for elite youth competition and a place where talented young golfers can test themselves and thrive.”

Opportunities & Prizes

Thanks to the Emirates Golf Federation, prizes include invitations to:

Faldo Series Grand Final

Shubhankar Series Grand Final

HDDC Driving Range Experience

Clutch Tour starts

How to Enter

Full details and registration are available at www.dubaidesertclassic.com/juniors.

T&Cs apply.