Rayhan Thomas makes strides on Korn Ferry Tour after solid start to playoff series

Dubai-born Rayhan Thomas, who is steadily carving out his career on the Korn Ferry Tour, took another step forward with a tied-20th finish at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation in Tennessee.

The 25-year-old, who plays out of Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, carded rounds of 65, 66, 70, and 68 for an 11-under-par total of 269 at Vanderbilt Legends Club. The result lifted him 16 places to 100th on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List, with three Finals events remaining. He also occupies 693rd place in the Official World Golf Ranking, supported by The R&A.

After turning pro last summer, Thomas’s steady rise comes in a pivotal year, with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals offering 20 coveted PGA Tour cards for 2026. His consistency will be crucial as the field is gradually reduced across the four-event playoff series: 144 players contest the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (September 18–21), the top 120 advance to the Compliance Solutions Championship (October 2–5), and the leading 75 progress to the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance (October 9–12).

Unlike other tours, the Korn Ferry standings are cumulative and do not reset for the Finals, rewarding sustained performance since the season began at the Bahamas Golf Classic in January. The season’s No. 1 will earn a full 2026 PGA Tour membership and exemptions into the 2026 U.S. Open and The Players Championship.

So far this season, Thomas has teed it up in 23 events, making the cut on 10 occasions. He has notched two top-25 finishes, including one inside the top 10. His best result to date came back in January at the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, where he finished tied for seventh.

As Thomas continues to build his career in the professional ranks, his focus remains on breaking through at the right time to push into the top 20 and realise his PGA Tour ambitions.