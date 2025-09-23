Rayan Ahmed dominates Oman Amateur Open with 13-shot victory at Ghala Golf Club

Rising UAE star Rayan Ahmed delivered a statement performance at the 2025 Oman Amateur Open, firing rounds of 72, 70, and 72 for a 54-hole total of 214, two under par, to clinch a commanding 13-shot victory at Ghala Golf Club, Muscat.

The victory not only highlighted Ahmed’s remarkable consistency but also underscored his ability to thrive under pressure on one of the region’s most testing layouts. Ghala Golf Club, a venue with a rich history of hosting local and international events, including the MENA Golf Tour, once again proved a worthy stage for one of the Gulf’s brightest golfing talents.

Ahmed’s performance was built on precision and patience. Across 54 holes, he recorded eight birdies, four bogeys, and just a single double bogey.

“My long game approach play was the best it’s been recently. It was a big improvement on my performance last year when I played in this tournament and came in second place,” said Ahmed, reflecting on his breakthrough win.

The victory marks another step in Ahmed’s rapidly rising career as he gears up for the prestigious Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), set to be played next month on home soil at the Majlis Course, Emirates Golf Club.

“There are some significant tournaments coming up very soon on my schedule. A significant portion of my focus is on preparing for the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), which will be held next month in the UAE at the Majlis Course of Emirates Golf Club. I made the cut last year when it was played in Japan, and I am eager to see how I perform with the home course advantage against such an international field – I am familiar with the Majlis Course. It will be one of the highlights of my year,” Ahmed added.

Before that, Ahmed will tee it up at the 7th Bahrain Amateur Open at Royal Golf Club in early October, part of the Arab Golf Series supported by the Arab Golf Federation (AGF).

The Oman Amateur Open also featured divisions for Seniors Gross, Men’s Net, Women’s Gross, and Women’s Net, further emphasizing the inclusive spirit of the event.

Final Results (Par 72):

Gross – Men

R. Ahmed (UAE) – 72, 70, 72 = 214