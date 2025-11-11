  • search in Khaleej Times
Abu Dhabi hero Rai wins again in morning Rolex Pro-Am at DP World Tour Championship

Pro-Am Challenge Team takes afternoon victory as football legend Ruud Gullit joins Emirates 3 Team

Published: Tue 11 Nov 2025, 7:09 PM

  • By:
  • Nick Tarratt, Guest Golf Writer

Rai, currently ninth in the Race to Dubai Rankings, teamed up with amateurs Sandeep Singh, Randeep Singh, and Satnam Kaur, posting an impressive 33-under-par score to claim the win on a back-nine countback.

Rai’s victory adds to his strong form after winning the $9 million Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship last week at Yas Links Abu Dhabi.

Football legend Ruud Gullit participated in the Emirates 3 team, captained by professional Joost Luiten. The team finished mid-field, with Gullit taking the Nearest the Pin prize on hole 6.

“Joost is great, I’ve known him for a long time, so it’s good to see him here,” said Gullit, who plays off a handicap of five.

“It is my first time playing in the Rolex Pro-Am here. I’ve been here many times watching the final day, but now to play it, it’s a totally different experience! Are there enough bunkers here? My goodness! I played well, I really did. Too many pars, but I made a couple of birdies, so I’m happy with that.”

The afternoon Rolex Pro-Am was won by professional Jacques Kruyswijk (RSA), paired with amateurs Soyung Park, Alex Kovacs, and Moksh Parwani. Kruyswijk is currently 32nd in the Race to Dubai Rankings.

The amateur participants qualified through the UAE Pro-Am Challenge, supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF). Players competed in events at UAE golf clubs over recent weeks, culminating in a Grand Final on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Winners received Rolex Pro-Am team prizes for the leading man, woman, and junior.

Kruyswijk and his team shot an incredible 37-under-par round to secure victory, again determined by a last nine-hole countback.