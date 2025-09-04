Race to Dubai’s top five stars set for DP World Tour Championship showdown at JGE

The season-ending DP World Tour Championship is set for a blockbuster finish, with the top five stars in the Race to Dubai Rankings – Rory McIlroy, Marco Penge, Kristoffer Reitan, Haotong Li and Tyrrell Hatton – all confirmed for the $10 million showpiece on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from November 13–16.

The quintet will battle it out for the prestigious Harry Vardon Trophy, with McIlroy aiming to defend both his DP World Tour Championship and Race to Dubai titles, while Penge and Reitan arrive on the back of career-defining seasons.

Englishman Penge, 27, has enjoyed a breakout year, just 12 months after narrowly retaining his Tour card with a 110th-place finish in the Rankings.

His maiden victory at the Hainan Classic, a tie for second at the Genesis Scottish Open, and another win at the Danish Golf Championship have propelled him to second on the Race to Dubai, sealed the Closing Swing title, and confirmed his debut in the season-ending Play-Offs.

Dream season for Penge

“It’s been an incredible season for me,” said Penge. “To go from just keeping my card last year to winning twice and now being right up there on the Race to Dubai is something I could only have dreamed of.

“To have the chance to compete for the Harry Vardon Trophy in Dubai is really special, and I’m looking forward to finishing the season on such a big stage.”

Norway’s Reitan has also risen rapidly. The 27-year-old, who finished seventh on the HotelPlanner Tour’s Road to Mallorca Rankings last season, became only the second Norwegian to win on the DP World Tour when he lifted the Soudal Open trophy earlier this year. Four further top-five finishes have since pushed him to third in the Rankings ahead of his DP World Tour Championship debut.

“I’m really excited to finish the season in Dubai at the DP World Tour Championship,” said Reitan. “Every player wants to be part of this tournament – it shows you’ve had a good year, and hopefully I can finish the season strongly.”

Li delivers under pressure

Li and Hatton, ranked fourth and fifth respectively, have both underlined their credentials in 2025. Li holed a clutch 15-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to claim the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, his fourth DP World Tour title, three years after his previous win at the 2022 BMW International Open.

Hatton, meanwhile, captured his eighth DP World Tour title and a record-equalling fifth Rolex Series crown earlier this year, defeating Daniel Hillier in a dramatic final-round duel at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. His form has also secured him automatic qualification for a fourth consecutive Ryder Cup appearance under captain Luke Donald.

“I’m happy to return to the DP World Tour Championship,” said Li, who will be making his first appearance in the season-ending Rolex Series event since 2022. “I’ve got great memories of Dubai from my win in 2018 just down the road, and hopefully we can make plenty more in November.”

Ryder Cup star Hatton, now playing in the LIV Golf League, added: “I had a great start to the year in Dubai, so I’m really looking forward to returning to finish the season at what is always one of the best stops of the year on the Tour.”

A week before the DP World Tour Championship brings the season to a close, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship kicks off the Play-Offs, with the top 70 available players following the Back 9 events gathering at Yas Links. At the culmination of the fourth Rolex Series event of the year, the top 50 players will tee off at the DP World Tour Championship, where the Race to Dubai winner will be crowned.