Preparation or Rust? The scheduling gamble that could shape Team USA’s 2025 Ryder Cup

Both teams are now confirmed, uniforms are nearly finalized, and the build-up to the 2025 Ryder Cup is intensifying ahead of the showdown at Bethpage Black, New York, from Friday, 26th to Sunday, 28th September 2025.

Looking back at Rome 2023, where Team Europe won convincingly, we revisited the reports and debates that surrounded Team USA’s preparation.

Team Europe traditionally benefits from a strong run of events on the DP World Tour in the weeks leading up to the Ryder Cup. This year is no exception, with the Amgen Irish Open in early September and the BMW PGA Championship, a Rolex Series event held at Wentworth (September 11th–14th), providing ideal opportunities for players to stay sharp.

By contrast, Team USA faces a very different build-up. The PGA Tour’s main schedule ended on Sunday, 24th August, with the Tour Championship, while LIV Golf’s Bryson DeChambeau also completed his final round that same day — leaving several weeks without competitive play before the Ryder Cup.

Former Ryder Cup Captain Paul McGinley highlighted the issue: “In Paris in 2018, America were over-golfed and jaded. In Rome, it was the opposite — players hadn’t played in weeks. I only started to see fire from Team USA on Saturday afternoon, but by then the horse had bolted. Europe was out of sight.” S

ir Nick Faldo, another former captain, echoed McGinley’s concerns, suggesting that such a light schedule is far from ideal preparation. So, what is the perfect build-up for a Ryder Cup team?

The answer lies in balance — maintaining form while staying fresh. Too much golf can leave players drained, while too little can leave them rusty. Either scenario risks upsetting the delicate rhythm required for what is one of the most mentally exhausting weeks in the sport.

Captains may offer guidance, but ultimately it is the players who know how best to prepare themselves. Some thrive on playing competitive rounds right up to big events, while others perform better after a short break. Either way, there is no room to ease into the Ryder Cup -players must be ready from the very first tee shot.

Whichever team emerges victorious in 2025 will, in hindsight, be said to have had the ideal preparation. That is the fine line the Ryder Cup always walks: small margins, massive consequences, and no second chances. As we have said before, the influence of the home crowd cannot be overstated.

At Bethpage, the New York galleries will be loud, passionate, and unrelenting — an edge that could prove decisive. So, who are the favourites?

At this stage, Khaleej Times tips Team USA, but only if their preparation proves sufficient. In a contest as tight as this, momentum can swing quickly, and everything could change before the first ball is struck.