PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf announce merger

A major development in the world of golf

By Reuters

Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 6:19 PM

Last updated: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 6:25 PM

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf have announced a landmark agreement on Tuesday to merge and form a commercial entity to unify golf.

"After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love," PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a joint news release.

The LIV Golf series is bankrolled by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund and critics have accused it of being a vehicle for the country to attempt to improve its reputation in the face of criticism of its human rights record.

The rival circuit launched in 2022 and has lured a number of big-name players from the PGA Tour, including Hall of Fame golfer Phil Mickelson, former world number one Dustin Johnson, reigning PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and Australian Cameron Smith.


