Patrick Reed returns to defend Hong Kong title on Asian Tour’s International Series

The Asian Tour hosts another International Series event this week with the $2 million LINK Hong Kong Open taking place at Hong Kong Golf Club, Fanling.

The host venue boasts a distinguished history in the world of golf, spanning both professional and amateur competitions. Established in 1889, the club has staged tournaments since 1959, including on the DP World Tour and Asian Tour, as well as the Eisenhower Trophy and Espirito Santo Trophy in 1984.

Under the tournament tagline ‘Open to All,’ an international field of 138 players has assembled from around the world.

Last year’s event, held in November, was won by LIV Golf’s Patrick Reed (US) by three shots with rounds of 65, 68, a sensational third round of 59, and 66 to finish 22 under par. He returns this week to defend his title over the 6,710-yard par-70 layout — one of the shortest on professional golf tours but a stern test that demands precision and course management on its tight, tree-lined fairways.

Reed reflected on his 59 after the round: “I knew where I stood once I finished the front nine. I think that was the biggest thing, getting through hole nine, because that hole is a bear. And knowing what I had coming up on the back nine, I honestly felt like it could have been lower with how good some of those golf shots I hit on that back nine.

“Also, to have an opportunity on the last, I knew where I stood after I made the putt on 15, and I didn't tell my caddy or anything until I made the putt on 17, the little 4-footer. I go, hey, guess what? I was like, one more, we get 59.”

A birdie followed on hole 18, but due to preferred lies being in effect, it did not officially count as a record — though as Reed said, “a 59 is a 59!”

LIV Golf players in this week’s field also include Martin Kaymer (Germany), Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), Harold Varner III (US), Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland), and Dubai-based Adrian Meronk (Poland), all competing during their off-season.

There is also strong UAE representation, with Anirban Lahiri (India), Shiv Kapur (India)—the leading home player in the recent DP World India Championship—Jeev Milkha Singh (India), and Dominic Foos (Germany), a recent winner on the Asian Tour at the SJM Macao Open, all in the field.

On the Asian Tour Order of Merit, Kazuki Higa (Japan) currently leads, followed by Scott Vincent (Zimbabwe) and Miguel Tabuena (Philippines), who won last week in his home country. In the International Series Rankings, Vincent leads from Tabuena, with the year-end leader earning a coveted promotion to the LIV Golf League (if not already a LIV member).

After Hong Kong, five tournaments remain on the Asian Tour schedule, including two International Series events in Singapore and Riyadh, before the season concludes with the $1 million Saudi Open in mid-December.