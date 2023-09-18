One-month countdown begins for World Amateur Team Championships

The popular golf championships for men and women will be held in the Middle East for the first time since its inception in 1958

General Abdallah Alhasmi (left) Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation and Pascal Grizot of the French Golf Federation.. - Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 5:23 PM

The countdown to the 2023 World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) presented by Rolex continues with the ‘one-month’ landmark being reached on Monday, September 18.

Hosted by the Emirates Golf Federation and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council along with Destination Partner, the Department of Culture and Tourism, the eagerly-anticipated event, which dates back to 1958, will take centre stage in the Middle East for the first time in the region’s history when it tees off at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

The men’s Eisenhower Trophy is scheduled for October 18– 21 while the women’s Espirito Santo Trophy takes place the following week from October 25 – 28.

Both tournaments are set to feature 36 countries with each nation being represented by two or three players.

The best two scores from each day’s play constitute to the team’s score for each round with the 72-hole total combined to give the nation’s score for the full championship.

“We are delighted to host the World Amateur Team Championships which is another significant addition to Abu Dhabi’s ever-growing international calendar of sports,” said Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

“It also provides our home golfing talents the opportunity to play side-by-side with the world’s elite amateur golfers. We warmly welcome the participating teams and wish every participating country the very best.”

General Abdullah Alhashmi, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation, added: “The Championship Committee along with the Local Organizing Committee have been working hard over the past 12 months to get to this final stage of preparation.

“Under the patronage of Shaikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Abu Dhabi and the Emirates Golf Federation, we look forward to hosting the world’s best amateur golfers and top federations at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

“I would like to thank our partners at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Department of Culture and Tourism for their support and for making this Championship possible,” Alhashmi added.

“Finally, I would like to thank golf’s governing bodies, the International Golf Federation, The R&A and the USGA for their trust in the United Arab Emirates for hosting this prestigious championship, it is our mission to continue to develop the sport of golf in the Middle East.”

These esteemed amateur contests have often been a showcase of golf’s promising young talent with past Major champions Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods previously featuring on winning teams before turning professional.

Both tournaments were last held in 2022 in France where Italy emerged victorious in the Eisenhower Trophy on 31 under par while Sweden claimed the Espirito Santo Trophy on a score of 13 under.

The events also featured high-profile names such as Sweden's Ludvig Åberg and USA's Rose Zhang, both of whom are recent winners on the professional tour, the former having also been named in Luke Donald’s European team for the upcoming Ryder Cup in Rome.

Qualified Teams

Eisenhower Trophy

Argentina, Australia, Austria Canada, People’s Republic of China, Colombia, Czechia, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Guam, Guatemala, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, Wales and Zimbabwe.

Espirito Santo Trophy

Australia, Belgium, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, People’s Republic of China, Colombia, Czechia, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, China, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Chine Chinese Taipei, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.