Old is gold as Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club crowns new champion at 18th Summer Open

Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club hosted its 18th flagship Summer Open Golf Championship, the club's oldest tournament, on Sunday.

Supported by Mediclinic, the event drew a full field of players eager to test themselves on the challenging black and blue tees in an individual Stableford format.

What followed was a day of high drama. Five golfers finished tied at the top with 35 points, forcing a nail-biting countback to decide the champion. Rising above the field was SGSC Vice Captain Hanief Sallie, whose inspired round, featuring four birdies and a net eagle, secured him the coveted title and the top prize of a pro shop voucher sponsored by Mediclinic.

The contest for the podium was equally fierce. Vivek George edged into runner-up position on countback, while Sami Butt claimed third, both matching the winning score and walking away with hard-earned prizes.

In the Gross Division, low-handicapper Cian Hart delivered a superb performance, posting 35 Stableford points to take the honours and another pro shop voucher. Division titles went to Ciran Connaughton (Division B) and Henry Ungerer (Division A), each carding 35 points in a showcase of consistent play.

Beyond the scores, competitors were quick to praise the immaculate condition of the course and the seamless organisation of the event. With Mediclinic’s continued support, the Summer Open once again proved why it remains a highlight on the SGSC calendar.

Golfers and enthusiasts can stay updated on upcoming tournaments and services at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club by visiting www.golfandshootingshj.com, calling 06 548 7777, emailing info@golfandshootingshj.com, or booking directly via WhatsApp at 056 228 3649.