Norman saves the best for last to emerge shock winner of $6m Irish Open

Swede shoots a closing 65 at the K Club as Rory McIlroy and rivals blow their chances by on the final day at the DP World Tour event

Vincent Norman of Sweden won his second PGA Tour event at the Irish Open on Sunday. - AFP

By Nick Tarratt / KT Guest Golf Writer Published: Sun 10 Sep 2023, 11:57 PM

Armed with a red-hot putter Sweden’s Vincent Norman came from behind to win the $6 million Horizon Irish Open on another day of good weather at The K Club, in Co. Kildare, Ireland

The Swede saved his best for the last when firing a blistering seven-under 65 for a 72-hole total of 14 under par in the DP World Tour event.

The 25-year-old Norman, who teed off in Sunday’s final round in 21st place, swiftly climbed 20 spots up the leaderboard as all around him players faltered in good conditions although there were some selected good scoring, but again not by the leaders.

There was a short weather delay with players taken off the golf course during the afternoon with the threat of thunder and lightning.

Preferred lies were again in operation as has been the case all week over the 7,441 yards, par 72 layout. The leading score after two rounds was 13 under par and remarkably only one player bettered that score two rounds later – and that was Norrman.

On Wednesday this week, the Swede who is ranked 158th in the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) was the winner of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour co-sanctioned Barbasol Championship at the Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky.

The Irish Open is his second career victory on the DP World Tour.

“I think I was a little lucky - it was a long wait but I am super happy,” said Norrman, who turned pro in 2021.

“If you are winning, you are doing something good. It's a world-class event and honestly, I can't believe this has happened.”

Not surprisingly. He had a round of seven birdies and no bogeys to claim a one-shot victory from third-round leader Germany’s Hurley Long

A summary of his week at the K Club saw him claim just four bogeys and a double over his 72 holes, a performance that moved him up 35 spots to number seven in the Race to Dubai Rankings.

Second place on his own went 28-year-old Long who started the week in 150th in the Race to Dubai Rankings and 252nd in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

This result looks like ensuring that he will retain his DP World Tour card after rising to 37th in the ranking list after a very poor year where he finished 22nd in the season table in 2022.

This also looks likely to get him in the field in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, in November.

There was a four-way tie for third, a further one shot back of Long including Ireland’s Shane Lowry and the fast-finishing South African Thriston Lawrence who had a last-round 66.

Rory McIlroy, Number One on the Race to Dubai and Number Two in the OWGR, struggled again with his game – especially today in mid-round.

The Northern Ireland golfer had a double bogey on the par four 7th hole and a bogey on 11 to finish three over par in a run of just eight holes.

McIlroy had a six in each of his first three rounds and another today – as well as a triple birdie eight on the par five 16th where he was pushing for birdies and better and finished with a 74 in tied 16th place.

Dubai-based 30-year-old Adrian Meronk shot a final round of 70, for a four-round total of eight under par following rounds of 69, 70 and 71 on the first three days to finish in tied 23rd.

ALSO READ

This can only be described as a challenging week for the defending Irish Open champion who was also not picked by Captain Luke Donald in his six picks on Monday for Team Europe in the 2023 Ryder Cup later this month in Italy.

The 2023 Horizon Irish Open was supported by Dubai Duty Free and Emirates Airline.

Final Results (Par 72).

(Selected scores)

-14 Vincent Norrman (Sweden) 68 71 70 65

-13 Hurly Long (Germany) 67 66 70 72

-12 Grant Forrest (Scotland) 70 67 69 70’

-11 Ryan Fox (New Zealand) 71 69 66 70; Thriston Lawrence (South Africa) 72 65 73 66; Shane Lowry (Republic of Ireland) 68 68 72; Nick Bachem (Germany) 70 72 66 69; Rikuya Hoshino (Japan) 72 69 68 68; Min Woo Lee (Australia) 71 67 69 70; Shubhankar Sharma (India) 65 66 75 71; Connor Syme (Scotland) 69 72 70 66