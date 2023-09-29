New Zealander Campbell 'keeps it in play' to lead Taiwan Masters

Team Abu Dhabi veteran aims for repeat victory in Olbia, with sights also on team crown
Ben Campbell moved into a four-under second round lead at the $1 million Mercuries Taiwan Masters on Friday after carding a three under par 69 – to be the only player to shoot two sub-par rounds.
American Jarin Todd (69) and Dodge Kemmer (72) and India’s Chikkarangappa S. (72) are one back at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club, which once again posed a huge challenge, with the rough up and the fairways very tight, US Open style.
Scotland’s David Drysdale and Sadom Kaewkanjana from Thailand, also carded 72’s, and are a further shot back – in what is the most lucrative golf tournament in Chinese Taipei.
Campbell traded five birdies with two bogeys, and goes into the weekend looking for his first win on the Asian Tour.
“Played good at the start, dropped a couple in the middle, they were soft bogeys, unfortunately, which is easy to do out here,” said the New Zealander, who shone at this year’s New Zealand Open, coming home in a tie for second place.
“I hit it close on a few and played the par fives well, which makes it easier. I kept the ball in play nicely off the tee. It was really windy at the start but the last few holes it died a bit which was a big help for me.
“It is playing firm and fast and coming out of the rough it is hard to hold the greens.”
Kemmer made amends for a double bogey on his final hole yesterday which cost him the outright lead, with a solid round that has him well placed with two rounds to go.
He made four birdies, two of which were the result of getting up and down on par fives seven and 15, and four bogeys.
Kemmer, who is currently in 104th place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit (OOM) and needs a strong finish to the year to keep his playing privileges for 2024.
He is playing on the Asian Tour this year thanks to a card-securing top 10 finish on last season’s Asian Development Tour (ADT) OOM. He missed keeping his card by one place on last year’s Merit list before strong season-ending performances on the ADT salvaged his season.
Chikkarangappa S.’ scorecard was dominated with pars, with just a bogey on 10 and a birdie on 15.
Dubai Golden VISA Awardee Jeev Milkha Singh shot a one over par 73 had two birdies on his outward nine starting on hole 10, for a front nine of 35 – coming home in 38.
Defending champion Chan Shih-chang from Chinese-Taipei carded a 75 and is even for the event, tied alongside Singh in 12th along with Dubai based Indian Gaganjeet Bhullar with two rounds of 72.
ALSO READ
Only 11 players are under par after 36 holes with the cut falling at four over par 148 with 58 players qualifying for the weekend. The best round score to date is three under par 69.
Round Two Leaders
(6,923 Yards, Par 72)
B. Campbell (NZ) 71. 69. 140.
D. Kemmer (US) 69. 72. 141.
J. Todd (US) 72. 69. 141.
Chikkarangappa S. (Ind) 69. 72. 141.
Team Abu Dhabi veteran aims for repeat victory in Olbia, with sights also on team crown
Zhang, who has already claimed the 200m fly crown in Hangzhou to go with her Olympic gold, surged to the wall in a new Games-record 55.86sec
Afghanistan women's volleyball team want to give hope to the hopeless — the women athletes left behind in their homeland
David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and Ronaldo Laitonjam Singh are both track cyclists for India
'Our objective is to share with the youngsters and parents the opportunities to play golf at University in the US,' says Senior Consultant Macaulay
It was an unforgettable day for the UAE which also claimed two more medals in judo events
Hosted by Abu Dhabi Sports Council the men’s Eisenhower Trophy and women’s Espirito Santo Trophy are scheduled for October
Played at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club and supported by FirstPoint USA, the event also attracted promising young golfers from overseas