National pride on the line as UAE golfers eye historic Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

When the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) returns to Dubai this October, it will be more than just another prestigious golf event; it will mark a defining moment for the UAE.

For the first time, five Emirati players will represent their nation together at one of amateur golf’s most celebrated stages, competing on home turf at Emirates Golf Club’s iconic Majlis Course from October 23–26, 2025.

The AAC, founded in 2009 by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), The R&A and the Masters Tournament, has a reputation for shaping futures. Its champion earns a coveted invitation to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National as well as a place in The 154th Open. The runner-up secures entry into The Open Qualifying Series, while the top three gain exemption into The Amateur Championship.

For the UAE, all eyes will be on Ahmad Skaik, the nation’s leading amateur, who will make his sixth AAC appearance. The pivotal moment in his career came at the 2021 edition at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, where he became only the second Emirati in history to make the cut.

Skaik savours home advantage

“I’m really excited, it’s always special to play significant events like this on home soil,” said Skaik. “I know the Majlis Course well, and it’s an incredible venue with a rich history of hosting some of the world’s best players. I’m thrilled to have the chance to compete there for the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, and I can imagine the other players feel the same.”

He will be joined by four compatriots: debutants Sam Mullane and Jonathan Selvaraj, Abdulla Kalbat, who featured in Japan last year, and teenager Rayan Ahmed. On his AAC debut in 2023, Ahmed became the third Emirati to make the cut, drawing praise from Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley and EGF Vice-Chairman General Abdullah Alhashmi.

Alhashmi celebrates UAE pride

General Alhashmi expressed pride in seeing the UAE so strongly represented on home soil.

“To see such an exceptional field of amateur golfers coming together at Emirates Golf Club is a proud moment for us,” he said. “The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship continues to showcase the very best emerging talent from across our region, and this year is no exception.

“For the UAE, having five of our own players competing on home soil makes the occasion even more special.

“It is a chance for them to test themselves against the strongest amateurs in Asia-Pacific, to inspire the next generation of Emirati golfers, and to demonstrate the progress our nation has made in the game,” Alhashmi added. “We look forward to welcoming every player to Dubai for what promises to be a historic week of golf.”

Global talent on display

The strength of the international field highlights the scale of the challenge. More than 116 players are already confirmed from 42 APGC member organizations, including Australia’s standout amateur golfer Harry Takis, China’s 2024 AAC runner-up Ziqin Zhou, and Thailand’s rising prodigy Ratchanon “TK” Chantananuwat.

Historically, China, Australia, Japan and Korea have dominated the event, sharing all 15 previous titles.

Notable past competitors include 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur, and 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith.

Over the Championship’s 15-year history, it has also served as a springboard to some of the world’s top players, including Matsuyama and 2021 champion Keita Nakajima of Japan, Smith, Cameron Davis and Min Woo Lee of Australia, New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, the Republic of Korea’s Si Woo Kim and Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan.

Alumni achieve global success

Collectively, alumni of the Asia-Pacific Amateur have gone on to win 33 tournaments on the PGA Tour to date and more than 140 events across major professional tours.

For the UAE, playing the AAC at home is more than a unique opportunity, it’s a chance to prove how far the game has developed in the Emirates as they bid to turn national pride into a winning performance.

