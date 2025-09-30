More than golf: Sonal Gandhi steps into EGC Captaincy role with plenty of heart

For the past 15 years, Emirates Golf Club has been more than just a golfing destination for Sonal Gandhi; it has been a second home. And this season, she steps into the spotlight as Lady Captain - a proud and historic milestone for both Sonal and the club.

Sonal’s own journey with the game began in 2017 when she joined the Ladies Section. While her husband, Harry, was already an enthusiastic player, Sonal only picked up a club after her children left for university. What began tentatively soon turned into a deep passion.

“Golf is never the same,” she says. “It challenges you, surprises you, and connects you with people in the most unique ways.”

Her story, though, stretches far beyond the fairways. With a background in event management, Sonal has a natural gift for bringing people together, a strength she hopes to now channel into her leadership role as captain.

Creativity is woven through everything she does, from orchestrating elegant weddings and corporate gatherings to her personal passions for oil painting and pottery. These pursuits, she says, are not just endeavours but are her form of meditation. They have also served as catalysts for change.

“I’ve always believed in giving back to society in a meaningful way, not just financially, but through personal involvement,” she says. “My strength lies in art, and I’m grateful I can use it to make a difference. By creating and selling my work, I’ve been able to support causes close to my heart, from building an orphanage in South Africa to helping children at Al Noor School.

“It’s deeply fulfilling to know that my passion can bring positive change to others’ lives,” she adds.

As Lady Captain, Sonal is clear about her vision: to make the Ladies Section not just about golf, but about inclusivity, friendship, and community. She hopes to create opportunities for members to connect beyond the course, while also ensuring newcomers feel instantly at home.

“I know how intimidating it can feel at first, but thoughtful pairings and a welcoming atmosphere can make all the difference,” she says.

Collaboration will also be a hallmark of her leadership. She has already forged a strong partnership with the club’s new Men’s Captain, Scott Campbell.

“Together with Scott, I also hope to encourage more mixed events where ladies and men play side by side, which fosters inclusivity and brings the men’s and ladies’ sections closer than ever before.

Away from the course, Sonal’s roots run deep in Dubai, where she has lived since 1988. Family is her anchor: her husband, their two children, their spouses, and five lively grandchildren keep her life as full off the course as on it.

As she steps into her new role, Sonal is eager to lead with creativity and passion. And when it’s time to pass the baton to her Vice Captain Ninu, she hopes her legacy will be one of togetherness, not only great golf, but also the camaraderie and sense of belonging that make the Emirates Golf Club truly special.