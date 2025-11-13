Michael Kim opens up one-shot lead at DP World Tour Championship

Michael Kim produced a brilliant burst of scoring on the back nine to lead by one shot after the first round of the 2025 DP World Tour Championship.

The FedEx Open de France champion made three birdies on the front nine before catching fire after the turn, firing five birdies in six holes from the tenth to set the early clubhouse target at eight under par.

None of the later starters were able to match or beat the American's 64, with Dubai resident Tommy Fleetwood his nearest challenger on seven under.

Fleetwood posted a sparkling 65 to maintain the remarkable recent form that has seen him win his first PGA TOUR title to capture the FedExCup, play a key role in Europe's historic away Ryder Cup victory at Bethpage Black win the DP World India Championship in the past three months.

The Englishman also went close at last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship but lost out to Aaron Rai in a tense play-off on Sunday.

Race to Dubai Rankings leader Rory McIlroy sits in a tie for third one shot behind Fleetwood alongside Thriston Lawrence and Andy Sullivan.

Making his first appearance at the DP World Tour's season finale, Kim's iron play was particularly impressive on Thursday as he got inside ten feet at 11 of the 18 holes to give himself plenty of birdie chances.

He opened his birdie account from two feet at the long second before producing a good par save on the third.

After sending his tee-shot at the fourth to 18 feet, he converted his birdie putt before picking up another shot from seven feet at the seventh.

Kim began the front nine with back-to-back birdies from five feet on the tenth and 11th before making it three in a row with a 12-footer at the 12th.

He moved to seven under par at the 14th as he holed his birdie try from seven feet but looked in danger of dropping a shot after his tee-shot on the 15th went way left.

However, he produced a shot-of-the-day contender from among the trees, lifting his second shot from the sand to within five feet to set up an unlikely birdie.

Kim continued to give himself chances on the way in but had to settle for three closing pars.

"Just had everything going. Drove it in the fairway enough times, and I hit my irons really great, and was able to roll some putts in," he said.

"My coach Sean and I worked a quick FaceTime session on Monday night and worked really well. Happy to hit that many inside ten feet."

Kim is enjoying travelling the world on the DP World Tour, adding: "Coming to places like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, France and India.

"I personally really enjoy the travel. The competition is great, and I thoroughly enjoy my time here."

Away from the action on the Earth course, the newly-enhanced first tee area delivered a vibrant atmosphere on what was the highest-attended opening day in tournament history.

The first tee announcer rallied the crowd, rewarding the loudest fans with tournament merchandise before the world's leading players stepped up to take their opening drives. Between tee times, Q&A sessions with cricket legend Eoin Morgan and tennis ace Alexei Popyrin kept spectators thoroughly entertained.

Meanwhile, Wednesday evening marked a memorable conclusion to the Heroes of Hope coaching programme as the young athletes of determination received their final lesson from DP World Tour star Richard Mansell.

Having trained weekly at the Tommy Fleetwood Academy over the last eight weeks, the Heroes of Hope brought their journey to a close at Jumeirah Golf Estates ahead of this week's championship.

