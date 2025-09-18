MENA Golf Tour relaunches with ambitious new vision under GM Richard Rayment

The MENA Golf Tour, a professional golf circuit based in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is relaunching with a ‘fresh vision and a dedicated team’ as industry veteran Richard Rayment takes over as General Manager ahead of its most ambitious season yet.

Backed by respected leaders including Chairman Keith Waters and UAE entrepreneur Donna Benton, Rayment’s appointment signals the start of a bold new chapter for golf in the Middle East and North Africa.

Rayment is far from a newcomer to the game. Originally from Australia, he has built a career spanning continents, co-founding a sports management company in Germany, guiding Ryder Cup players and tournament champions, and pioneering professional events in Eastern Europe after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

He has worked alongside golf legends including Seve Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, and Ian Woosnam, bringing global exposure to emerging markets long before it was considered fashionable.

“I’m truly excited to be taking on the role of General Manager at the MENA Golf Tour,” said Rayment. “This is a relaunch with a fresh vision and a dedicated team, including Keith Waters, our Chairman, whom I have known and respected for many years, and Donna Benton, one of the UAE’s most respected and successful business entrepreneurs.

“Our focus is clear: to position the MENA Golf Tour as the region’s premier development platform, creating pathways for professional and amateur golfers, including women and juniors, to progress onto the international stage,” he added. “We are targeting 12 events this season, each with a minimum prize fund of $100,000, supported by a Qualifying School starting this November in Portugal.”

For Rayment, stepping into this role carries both professional weight and personal meaning.

“I know firsthand what opportunities mean to a young golfer,” he said. “I never turned professional myself, but I’ve walked that path as an elite amateur, and later as a manager guiding players to the highest levels of the game. To help shape those opportunities here in the MENA region is something I’m passionate about.”

A Tour with bigger ambitions

The newly rebranded MENA Golf Tour will return in November with the Qualifying School in Portugal, followed by a 12-event season that will run through March 2026. Each tournament will feature substantial prize funds and carry Official World Golf Ranking points, which are crucial stepping stones for players seeking to make their mark on the global stage.

Keith Waters, Chairman of the MENA Golf Tour, welcomed the appointment, saying, “Richard brings 35 years of invaluable experience in professional golf. He has managed leading players, organised tournaments, and advised companies on sponsorships. He is hardworking, loyal, and highly respected both in Dubai and across the Middle East. His leadership will be instrumental as we build the Tour’s future.”

Building pathways for the next generation

With backing from successful UAE entrepreneur Donna Benton and the leadership of Rayment and Waters, the Tour is positioning itself as more than just a series of tournaments; it hopes to become a launchpad for the next generation of champions. Alumni already include winners on the DP World Tour such as Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre and South Africa’s Thriston Lawrence.