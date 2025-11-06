Mena Golf Tour is really good for the region, says Rory McIlroy

Five-time major winner Rory McIlroy has endorsed the Mena Golf Tour's role in building pathways from the region to the game’s biggest stages.

“I think any region in the world that provides pathways for players to play and gets bigger stages, I think is a really good thing,” said McIlroy who is taking part in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links.

The Mena Golf Tour relaunches later this month in Portugal with Q School at Troia Golf Course, (November 20–22) before the regular season begins the following week with the PGA Aroeira Challenge (November 25–27) and the Rolear Algarve Classic at Amendoeira (December 2–4).

The schedule then moves into a four-event Egypt Swing in January–February, heads to Morocco (including the mid-season Q-Sprint at Al Houara on 22–23 February), continues with a Jordan double-header at Ayla, and concludes with two events in the GCC.

Putting players first, all regular season events carry guaranteed, tax-free $100,000 prize funds.

The Q-Sprint offers newcomers a second chance to qualify for the back half of the season and lets current members improve category via re-rank with a purse of USD $50,000.

The MENA Golf Tour is the region’s only OWGR-recognised professional circuit, offering professionals the opportunity to earn Official World Golf Ranking points and progress to higher-level competition. WAGR points are also available for elite amateurs aiming to climb the ladder.

Keith Waters, Mena Golf Tour Chairman and Commissioner, said McIlroy’s comments underline the Tour’s mission.

“To have someone of Rory’s stature acknowledge the value of pathways like ours is incredibly encouraging,” said Waters.

“Our focus is simple: a player-first tour with guaranteed purses, fast payouts and a logical routing that helps talent from the Middle East, North Africa and beyond take the next step. Hearing that message echoed by one of the game’s greats reinforces that we’re on the right track.”