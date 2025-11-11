MENA Golf Tour graduates impress at DP World Tour Play-Offs as Q School approaches

The MENA Golf Tour continues to cement its reputation as a springboard to the global stage, with four of its graduates - Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre, Thriston Lawrence, and Todd Clements - making a strong impact at this week’s DP World Tour Play-Offs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Their performances in the back-to-back Rolex Series events underline the Tour’s role as a proving ground for emerging talent.

The MENA Golf Tour Q School kicks off next week at Troia Golf Course, with entries closing on Saturday, 15 November. Ambitious players from across the region and beyond have the chance to follow in the footsteps of these accomplished alumni and launch their professional careers.

Fitzpatrick, a Ryder Cup star and Major champion, emphasised the importance of structured pathways for young talent: “To give players opportunity is always a real positive – particularly out here in the Middle East,” he said. “The MENA Golf Tour is a proper testing ground; if you can win a few times, it bodes well for progressing to the next level.”

Lawrence, the 2015 MENA Tour Order of Merit winner and now a five-time DP World Tour champion, reflected on how the Tour shaped his early career:“I had nowhere to play in 2015. The MENA Tour gave me a run of events, and that was the right step – winning the Order of Merit gave me the confidence and platform to push on.”

Clements, also a DP World Tour winner, praised the Tour’s renewed, player-focused approach: “When I heard the news about the MENA Golf Tour coming back, I was absolutely delighted because it means so much to me and what it did for the start of my career,” he said.

“The young players can learn so much - all the tricks of the trade, getting used to traveling, playing on different grasses. I’d encourage any aspiring golfers to book their spot at Q School before the deadline.”

The 2025–26 MENA Golf Tour season promises a comprehensive schedule designed to support player development. The 12-event calendar spans Portugal, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, and the GCC, arranged in logical regional swings to reduce travel time and costs.

Each regular-season tournament offers a guaranteed, tax-free USD $100,000 purse, with payouts processed within 48 hours. A mid-season Q-Sprint at Al Houara (22–23 February 2026) provides an additional pathway to Tour status, with a USD $50,000 prize fund.

Clements highlighted the value of the prize money for emerging players: “Everybody wants to play for as much money as possible, and when I saw they were guaranteeing USD$100k per event, it was quite refreshing to see that the tour and the region are really putting back into the grassroots,” he said.

“That prize money goes back into the players’ development and gives them more opportunities to play in different places, so it’s massive.”

Q School entries close on Saturday, 15 November. To register, visit www.menagolftour.com.