McIlroy makes golfing history in Dubai Desert Classic

The route of the UAE Tour Women will total 468 km and will see riders take on the UAE’s unique and varied terrain, passing significant landmarks
Rory McIlroy holed a monster putt on the final hole to win the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club on Monday.
It was a record-equalling third title for the World No 1 from Northern Ireland, with South Africa’s Ernie Els having won the Rolex Series event in 1994, 02, 05).
McIlroy finish on a four-round total of 19-under while his nearest rival, American Patrick Reed, signed for an 18-under card.
McIlroy’s previous victories at the famed Majlis Golf Course came in 2009 and 2017.
Ironically, victory was sealed on a hole, the Par 5 18th, that has not been kind to the world’s most famous golfer. Twelve months ago, McIlroy was denied victory by the narrowest of margins when he missed a birdie attempt, gifting the win to Norway’s Viktor Hoyland.
However, this time around he made no mistake with his putter as he holed out from 14.6 metres to bury the ghosts of 2022.
Rohit (101) and Gill (112) put on 212 for the opening wicket in Indore to lay a solid foundation for the innings, with the hosts already holding an unassailable 2-0 series lead
The games' governing body is delighted to put Aljada and Sharjah on the map as global destinations for professionals
Did you know Indian sports are littered with sexual harassment cases across disciplines?
The elite female category will see Kenya's Judith Jeptum Korir, the women’s marathon silver medallist at the 2022 World Athletic Championships
Olympic champions will be in action in Sharjah ahead of crucial Road to Paris Olympic qualifiers
The IPL-style T20 league in the UAE has drawn some of the biggest names in cricket. Would you like to catch the action live?
Vitidsarn ended Viktor Axelsen juggernaut to win the men's singles title