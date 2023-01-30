McIlroy makes golfing history in Dubai Desert Classic

World No 1 wins record-equalling third title with epic putt on final hole

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 3:05 PM Last updated: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 3:12 PM

Rory McIlroy holed a monster putt on the final hole to win the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club on Monday.

It was a record-equalling third title for the World No 1 from Northern Ireland, with South Africa’s Ernie Els having won the Rolex Series event in 1994, 02, 05).

McIlroy finish on a four-round total of 19-under while his nearest rival, American Patrick Reed, signed for an 18-under card.

McIlroy’s previous victories at the famed Majlis Golf Course came in 2009 and 2017.

Ironically, victory was sealed on a hole, the Par 5 18th, that has not been kind to the world’s most famous golfer. Twelve months ago, McIlroy was denied victory by the narrowest of margins when he missed a birdie attempt, gifting the win to Norway’s Viktor Hoyland.

However, this time around he made no mistake with his putter as he holed out from 14.6 metres to bury the ghosts of 2022.

ALSO READ: