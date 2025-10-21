McIlroy - Fleetwood duel headlines 2026 Dubai Invitational as stars return to the Creek

As expatriates across Dubai and the UAE celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, another kind of sparkle is beginning to emerge on the sporting horizon.

With fireworks illuminating the city skyline, golf fans are already looking ahead to a burst of brilliance when the 2026 Dubai Invitational, a bi-annual golf tournament carrying a purse of $2.75 million that combines elite professional competition with a Pro-Am format, returns to Dubai Creek Resort from January 15–18.

The new season will open with a duel that needs no introduction: Rory McIlroy vs. Tommy Fleetwood, Ryder Cup teammates turned fierce rivals, who are ready to add a new chapter to what promises to be one of golf’s most compelling rivalries.

The two Ryder Cup heroes, fresh off career-defining seasons, will headline the field in what promises to be a thrilling start to the DP World Tour’s 2026 International Swing.

McIlroy, now a five-time Major Champion, on Tuesday confirmed that he will return to Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, determined to go one better than in 2024, when he finished just one shot behind

Fleetwood in the inaugural edition of the Dubai Invitational, which will feature 60 DP World Tour professionals and 60 amateurs. Fleetwood, who captured that title in dramatic fashion by one shot, has already confirmed his participation.

Rory’s season for the ages

For McIlroy, 2025 will be remembered as the year he completed his long pursuit of golfing immortality. The Northern Irishman became the first European ever to complete the career Grand Slam, claiming a landmark Masters victory at Augusta to add to his previous wins at the U.S. Open (2011), PGA Championships (2012, 2014), and The Open (2014). He also played a leading role in Europe’s historic Ryder Cup victory at Bethpage Black, their first triumph on American soil in 13 years.

The World No. 2 currently leads the Race to Dubai standings and will start 2026 with back-to- back tournaments in the UAE: the Dubai Invitational, followed by the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, an event he has won four times.

“I’m excited to be starting my year in Dubai,” said McIlroy. “The UAE is a place where I’ve enjoyed a lot of great weeks, and I’m sure this will be no different.

“Dubai Creek Resort was a fantastic host venue two years ago, and Abdulla (Al Naboodah) and his team put on an incredible event. I came very close to winning that week, so I’m hoping 2026 will be another really good year for me, and to start strong in the Middle East would be the perfect way to get it underway.”

Tournament host Abdulla Al Naboodah added: “It is an honour to welcome career Grand Slam winner Rory McIlroy back to the Dubai Creek Resort for the 2026 Dubai Invitational.

“His participation is a significant addition to our world-class field, and we look forward to delivering another exceptional week of competition and hospitality for players, partners, and spectators.”

Breakthrough year

If McIlroy dominated the headlines, Fleetwood wasn’t far behind. The Englishman enjoyed a career-best 2025, breaking new ground on both sides of the Atlantic.

He finally captured his first PGA Tour victory at the Tour Championship, sealing the FedEx Cup title with a composed 18-under finish. Just last week, he added the DP World India Championship, closing with an emotional win celebration alongside his young son Frankie.

After years of near-misses, Fleetwood’s season cemented his reputation as one of the game’s most complete and consistent performers and as McIlroy’s closest rival within the European ranks.

Before attention turns fully to Dubai, both players will feature in the DP World Tour’s season- ending stretch in the UAE. The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links will see the top 70 players battle for places in the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, featuring the top 50 contenders for the season crown.

Once the dust settles, focus will shift to the Dubai Invitational, where 60 DP World Tour professionals and 60 amateurs will compete across a unique format that blends world-class golf with local hospitality and community spirit. The first three days feature a Pro-Am, with the final day reserved for the professionals.

General admission tickets are free, and fans can register now at www.dpworldtour.com.