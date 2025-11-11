McIlroy, Penge share spotlight in final group as DP World Tour Championship tees off

The first round tee times for the $10 million DP World Tour Championship have been released, with play beginning Thursday, 13 November, over the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai.

The 52-player field includes the top 50 available players in the season-long Race to Dubai, along with Shane Lowry (IRE) and Ludvig Aberg (SWE) as Ryder Cup exemptions.

The opening pairing of the day at 8:15 am features Lowry and Aberg. While both can win the tournament, they are not eligible for Race to Dubai points.

All eyes, however, will be on the final group teeing off at 12:40 pm, where Race to Dubai number one Rory McIlroy (NI) and number two Marco Penge (ENG) will go head-to-head in a thrilling showdown to kickstart the season finale.

Other marquee pairings to watch include:

8:55 am: Dubai-based Ewen Ferguson (SCO), representing Emirates Golf Club, paired with Johannes Veerman (USA).

12:00 pm, Group 22: Home favourite Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) paired with Aaron Rai (ENG), last week’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship winner. Coincidentally, the duo also played together in the final group at Yas Links Abu Dhabi, making this pairing one to watch closely.

With so much at stake this week, the top 10 players in the Race to Dubai who do not already have PGA Tour cards will secure dual-card status upon completion of the 72-hole championship.

The round two draw will see leaders tee off last on Friday, based on Thursday’s scores, and will be published on Thursday evening.

For full round 1 tee times, visit www.europeantour.com.