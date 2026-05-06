Major winner DeChambeau to focus on his YouTube channel if LIV Golf folds

Amid the uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf's future, one of its stars, Bryson DeChambeau, is contemplating his next move if the circuit shuts down after this season, including a possible return to the PGA Tour.

Saudi Arabia's PIF announced last week that it will no longer fund LIV Golf with $30 million purses.

The 32-year-old DeChambeau, a two-time major champion, told reporters Tuesday that he has talked with the PGA Tour, while also looking into the possibility of expanding his YouTube channel.

"I think, from my perspective, I'd love to grow my YouTube channel three times, maybe even more," DeChambeau said during practice ahead of this week's LIV Golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C.

"I would love to. I'd love to do a bunch of dubbing in different languages, giving the world more reason to watch YouTube. And then I'd love to play tournaments that want me."

DeChambeau joined LIV Golf in June 2022 and was among 11 golfers who sued the PGA later that year, and suggested Tuesday that the PGA Tour might subject him to severe penalties if he expressed interest in returning. The federal lawsuit, which DeChambeau withdrew from in May 2023, alleged that the PGA Tour unfairly suspended players who joined LIV Golf via its monopoly power.

While describing potential punishment by the PGA Tour as "quite unfortunate in my opinion, considering what I could do for them," DeChambeau suggested the two circuits need to work it out to get men's professional golf back on track.

"The egos need to get dropped," DeChambeau said. "Everybody needs to come in with a level-headed playing field, with an opportunistic mindset to grow the game of golf. That's why I came over here. That's why I do what I do on YouTube."