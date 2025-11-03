LIV Golf’s Tom McKibbin wins LINK Hong Kong Open to earn Open and Masters invites

Northern Irishman dominates with wire-to-wire victory, setting a new scoring record at the Hong Kong Golf Club
LIV Golf’s Tom McKibbin claimed a stunning wire-to-wire victory at the $2 million LINK Hong Kong Open, held at Hong Kong Golf Club, shooting rounds of 60, 65, 65, and 63 for a 72-hole total of 253, 27-under-par.
The 21-year-old’s blistering performance not only broke the tournament’s 72-hole scoring record but also matched the largest margin of victory in event history. The win secured the Northern Irish golfer’s coveted invitations to The Open Championship and The Masters Tournament in 2026.
In his first-ever Asian Tour appearance, McKibbin joined an elite list of Hong Kong Open champions, surpassing the previous tournament record of 22-under held jointly by José María Olazábal (2002), Ian Poulter (2010), and Patrick Reed (2024).
He also equalled the seven-shot winning margin achieved by Bernhard Langer (1991) and Bill Brask (1984).
Following his victory, McKibbin said, “It means a lot. A tournament with so much history behind it, and so many great players who’ve won here before, and to hold the scoring record is really special. It’s something that will definitely stay with me forever.
“Very excited to go back and play my third Open, it will be very, very cool. And to have that drive down Magnolia Lane for the first time ever, it will be even more special,” McKibbin added. “I think sort of historic tournaments like this deserve those spots, and yeah, it’s great to sort of take advantage of those,”
McKibbin’s win came as part of the Open Qualifying Series (OQS), which offers entry into The Open Championship 2026 at Royal Birkdale, England. The series provides vital opportunities for players, including those from LIV Golf, who do not currently receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. McKibbin is now ranked 85th in the world.
1. Tom McKibbin (NI) – 60, 65, 65, 63 = 253 (-27)
2. Peter Uihlein (US) – 68 (final round) = 260 (-20)
T3. Tomoyo Ikemura (Japan) – 65 = 261 (-19)
T3. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) – 67 = 261 (-19)
T3. MJ Maguire (USA) – 70 = 261 (-19)
Spain — 9–12 October 2025
Tour/Event: DP World Tour – Open de España
Venue: Club de Campo Villa de Madrid
Qualifying Places: 1 place
Japan — 16–19 October 2025
Tour/Event: Japan Golf Tour – Japan Open
Venue: Nikko Country Club, Tochigi
Qualifying Places: 1 place
Hong Kong — 30 October–2 November 2025
Tour/Event: Asian Tour – LINK Hong Kong Open
Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club
Qualifying Places: 1 place
Australia — 4–7 December 2025
Tour/Event: Challenger PGA Tour / DP World Tour – Australian Open
Venue: Royal Melbourne
Qualifying Places: 3 places
New Zealand — 26 February–1 March 2026
Tour/Event: PGA Tour of Australasia / Asian Tour – New Zealand Open
Venue: Millbrook Resort, Queenstown
Qualifying Places: 1 place
South Africa — 26 February–1 March 2026
Tour/Event: Sunshine Tour / DP World Tour – South African Open
Venue: Stellenbosch Golf Club
Qualifying Places: 3 places
Argentina — 26 February–1 March 2026
Tour/Event: Korn Ferry Tour – Visa Argentina Open
Venue: The Jockey Club, Buenos Aires
Qualifying Places: 1 place
USA — 5–8 March 2026
Tour/Event: PGA Tour – Arnold Palmer Invitational
Venue: Bay Hill, Florida
Qualifying Places: 1 place
Japan — 28–31 May 2026
Tour/Event: Japan Golf Tour – Mizuno Open
Venue: JFE Setonaikai, Okayama
Qualifying Places: 3 places
USA — 4–7 June 2026
Tour/Event: PGA Tour – The Memorial Tournament
Venue: Muirfield Village, Ohio
Qualifying Places: 1 place
Canada — 11–14 June 2026
Tour/Event: PGA Tour – RBC Canadian Open
Venue: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Ontario
Qualifying Places: 3 places
Italy — 25–28 June 2026
Tour/Event: DP World Tour – Open d’Italia
Venue: TBC
Qualifying Places: 1 place
Scotland — 9–12 July 2026
Tour/Event: DP World Tour / PGA Tour – Genesis Scottish Open
Venue: TBC
Qualifying Places: TBC