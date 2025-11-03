LIV Golf’s Tom McKibbin wins LINK Hong Kong Open to earn Open and Masters invites

LIV Golf’s Tom McKibbin claimed a stunning wire-to-wire victory at the $2 million LINK Hong Kong Open, held at Hong Kong Golf Club, shooting rounds of 60, 65, 65, and 63 for a 72-hole total of 253, 27-under-par.

The 21-year-old’s blistering performance not only broke the tournament’s 72-hole scoring record but also matched the largest margin of victory in event history. The win secured the Northern Irish golfer’s coveted invitations to The Open Championship and The Masters Tournament in 2026.

In his first-ever Asian Tour appearance, McKibbin joined an elite list of Hong Kong Open champions, surpassing the previous tournament record of 22-under held jointly by José María Olazábal (2002), Ian Poulter (2010), and Patrick Reed (2024).

He also equalled the seven-shot winning margin achieved by Bernhard Langer (1991) and Bill Brask (1984).

Following his victory, McKibbin said, “It means a lot. A tournament with so much history behind it, and so many great players who’ve won here before, and to hold the scoring record is really special. It’s something that will definitely stay with me forever.

“Very excited to go back and play my third Open, it will be very, very cool. And to have that drive down Magnolia Lane for the first time ever, it will be even more special,” McKibbin added. “I think sort of historic tournaments like this deserve those spots, and yeah, it’s great to sort of take advantage of those,”

McKibbin’s win came as part of the Open Qualifying Series (OQS), which offers entry into The Open Championship 2026 at Royal Birkdale, England. The series provides vital opportunities for players, including those from LIV Golf, who do not currently receive Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points. McKibbin is now ranked 85th in the world.

Final Leaderboard

1. Tom McKibbin (NI) – 60, 65, 65, 63 = 253 (-27)

2. Peter Uihlein (US) – 68 (final round) = 260 (-20)

T3. Tomoyo Ikemura (Japan) – 65 = 261 (-19)

T3. Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa) – 67 = 261 (-19)

T3. MJ Maguire (USA) – 70 = 261 (-19)

Upcoming Open Qualifying Series Events (2025–2026)

Spain — 9–12 October 2025

Tour/Event: DP World Tour – Open de España

Venue: Club de Campo Villa de Madrid

Qualifying Places: 1 place

Japan — 16–19 October 2025

Tour/Event: Japan Golf Tour – Japan Open

Venue: Nikko Country Club, Tochigi

Qualifying Places: 1 place

Hong Kong — 30 October–2 November 2025

Tour/Event: Asian Tour – LINK Hong Kong Open

Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club

Qualifying Places: 1 place

Australia — 4–7 December 2025

Tour/Event: Challenger PGA Tour / DP World Tour – Australian Open

Venue: Royal Melbourne

Qualifying Places: 3 places

New Zealand — 26 February–1 March 2026

Tour/Event: PGA Tour of Australasia / Asian Tour – New Zealand Open

Venue: Millbrook Resort, Queenstown

Qualifying Places: 1 place

South Africa — 26 February–1 March 2026

Tour/Event: Sunshine Tour / DP World Tour – South African Open

Venue: Stellenbosch Golf Club

Qualifying Places: 3 places

Argentina — 26 February–1 March 2026

Tour/Event: Korn Ferry Tour – Visa Argentina Open

Venue: The Jockey Club, Buenos Aires

Qualifying Places: 1 place

USA — 5–8 March 2026

Tour/Event: PGA Tour – Arnold Palmer Invitational

Venue: Bay Hill, Florida

Qualifying Places: 1 place

Japan — 28–31 May 2026

Tour/Event: Japan Golf Tour – Mizuno Open

Venue: JFE Setonaikai, Okayama

Qualifying Places: 3 places

USA — 4–7 June 2026

Tour/Event: PGA Tour – The Memorial Tournament

Venue: Muirfield Village, Ohio

Qualifying Places: 1 place

Canada — 11–14 June 2026

Tour/Event: PGA Tour – RBC Canadian Open

Venue: TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, Ontario

Qualifying Places: 3 places

Italy — 25–28 June 2026

Tour/Event: DP World Tour – Open d’Italia

Venue: TBC

Qualifying Places: 1 place

Scotland — 9–12 July 2026

Tour/Event: DP World Tour / PGA Tour – Genesis Scottish Open

Venue: TBC

Qualifying Places: TBC