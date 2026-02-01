LIV Golf at the crossroads: How Koepka, Reed and DeChambeau could shape what happens next

The return of Brooks Koepka from LIV Golf to the PGA Tour has reignited the rumour mill across global golf and raised fresh questions about the long-term future of LIV itself.

Those questions intensified further with confirmation that Patrick Reed will also step away from LIV Golf, marking another high-profile shift away from the Saudi-backed circuit.

So, what happens next?

Koepka made his return to the PGA Tour last week, while Reed will be permitted to rejoin once the LIV Golf season concludes in August 2026. Under the PGA Tour’s Returning Member Program, eligibility had been limited to players who had won a Major or The Players Championship since 2022.

Koepka’s path back was far from straightforward. Insiders suggest a bespoke agreement was reached between all parties, fast-tracking his return, an outcome that had been quietly discussed in confidential circles for some time.

A surprising tour shift

Reed’s move, however, has caught many by surprise.

The reigning HERO Dubai Desert Classic champion has recommitted to the DP World Tour, competing last week in Bahrain and teeing it up this week in Qatar. Thanks to his 2018 Masters victory, Reed holds an honorary lifetime membership of the DP World Tour, having resigned his PGA Tour membership when he joined LIV Golf.

Currently ranked 29th in the Official World Golf Ranking, Reed has all but secured his place in all four Majors. He will be eligible to rejoin the PGA Tour in 2027 via the Past Champions category, provided he avoids competing in unauthorised events.

Reed also sits second in the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai. A strong finish could see him end the season inside the top 10, earning dual-card status with the PGA Tour, an outcome that would complete his quiet but decisive return to golf’s traditional power base.

Attention now turns to the next wave.

Speculation continues to swirl around Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cam Smith, the three remaining LIV stars who fit the PGA Tour’s eligibility criteria; none had accepted the PGA Tour’s offer by the February 2 deadline.

Future still up for debate

So where does this all end?

DeChambeau has publicly stated he will honour his LIV Golf contract through 2026 as captain of Crushers GC. Yet in golf, statements are often as revealing for what they omit as for what they say.

What happens when the 2026 LIV season ends? Will the PGA Tour table another amended offer, not just for DeChambeau, but for others still sitting on the fence?

Of all players, DeChambeau appears to hold the strongest hand. He is being actively courted by both tours, and the numbers involved are staggering.

It is believed Koepka’s early return to the PGA Tour may have cost him between $50 million and $85 million. By contrast, rumours suggest DeChambeau’s price to remain with LIV Golf could reach as high as $500 million.

There is no denying the impact of LIV Golf. Backed by Saudi investment, it has fundamentally shifted the professional landscape, forcing the PGA Tour to dramatically increase prize money in order to stem player departures.

The debate has now entered a critical phase.

If DeChambeau were to return to the PGA Tour at the end of 2026, where would that leave LIV Golf and the uneasy balance of power that currently exists? Only time will tell.

Eye-catching digital footprint

What is beyond dispute is DeChambeau’s influence. His digital footprint alone is eye-catching:

Instagram: 4.3m followers

YouTube: 2.57m subscribers

TikTok: 1.4m followers

X (Twitter): 575k+ followers

These platforms generate significant revenue, and he has only been building them seriously for a couple of years; the long-term commercial potential is enormous.

DeChambeau is more than a golfer; he is a global brand and one of the most powerful voices in the sport. His reach arguably rivals that of both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf themselves.

That is the true value of his position as the game looks ahead.

Behind closed doors, conversations continue. Regulations appear increasingly flexible, shifting as each tour looks for a competitive advantage.

The irony is hard to ignore. For years, players chased money. Now, many appear willing to spend vast sums to regain control of their careers and legacies.

Money versus tradition, innovation versus history.

The debate is far from over.