LIV Golf 2026: New faces, bigger stakes and a league in transformation

As LIV Golf prepares to tee off its 2026 season, the league enters its fifth year facing a familiar question, not of survival, but of identity. The new campaign brings fresh players, structural refinements and increased prize money, yet conspicuously lacks the blockbuster signings that once defined LIV’s disruptive arrival on the global golf stage.

Whether this quieter off-season signals a league that is maturing and settling into its competitive rhythm, or one recalibrating behind the scenes, remains an open debate. What is clear is that LIV Golf continues to evolve, both in its player pathways and its ambitions.

A new intake, a defined pathway

Thirteen players have joined LIV Golf ahead of the 2026 season, arriving through a blend of direct team signings and Wild Card entries. Their routes underscore LIV’s continued push to legitimise its competitive ecosystem through structured qualification rather than pure recruitment power.

The Wild Card entrants have progressed through LIV’s developing “pyramid” by finishing among the top two players on the Asian Tour’s 2025 International Series or by earning one of the three places at the LIV Golf Promotions event held in Florida earlier this year. The strategy reflects LIV’s desire for global acceptance and sporting credibility.

The newcomers for 2026 are:

Thomas Detry (4Aces GC) Victor Perez (Cleeks GC) Michael La Sasso (HyFlyers GC) Elvis Smylie (Ripper GC) Ben Hun An (Korean GC) Laurie Canter (Majestics GC) Minkyu Kim (Korean GC) Younghan Song (Korean GC) Scott Vincent (Wild Card, International Series) Yosuke Asaji (Wild Card, International Series) Richard T. Lee (Wild Card, LIV Golf Promotions) Bjorn Hellgren (Wild Card, LIV Golf Promotions) Anthony Kim (Wild Card, LIV Golf Promotions)

Their arrivals come alongside notable departures. Ten players exited the league during the off-season, including headline names Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed, as well as others who found themselves in LIV’s Drop Zone at the conclusion of 2025.

Expanded fields, traditional rhythm

For 2026, LIV Golf has expanded its player field from 54 to 57 competitors, with five Wild Card places now available, up from two. The season will begin at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia, running from Wednesday, 4 February to Saturday, 7 February.

One of the most significant format changes is the move to four-day tournaments. Widely welcomed by players, the adjustment aligns LIV events more closely with traditional professional golf and the Majors, further signalling the league’s intent to integrate, rather than isolate, itself within the wider sport.

The league will continue with 13 teams, with Iron Heads GC rebranded as Korean Golf Club, reflecting LIV’s growing focus on regional identity and global markets.

Bigger purses, sharper incentives

The 2026 schedule features 13 regular-season events counting toward both individual and team standings, followed by a team-only finale, the 14th event, in Michigan at the end of August.

Prize money has also been enhanced. Individual purses remain at a substantial $20 million per event, while team prize money has doubled from $5 million to $10 million per tournament. In addition, the individual points system has been adjusted to reward winners more heavily, sharpening the competitive edge at the top of the leaderboard.

Pivotal season, ongoing uncertainty

This season is shaping up to be a defining moment in LIV Golf’s short yet turbulent history. The wider golf world remains fractured, with unresolved questions around Official World Golf Ranking points and the long-term structure of the professional game.

Yet LIV has momentum. Recent sponsorship agreements with global heavyweights HSBC and Rolex, long-standing pillars of elite golf, represent a major endorsement. Their involvement offers credibility, commercial stability and a significant boost as LIV seeks to demonstrate tangible return on investment for sponsors, teams and its financial backer, PIF.

The rivalry with established tours shows no signs of easing, and the coming months promise continued debate, negotiation and surprise developments.

In a sport still navigating disruption and realignment, LIV Golf’s 2026 season may not be defined by marquee signings, but by consolidation, competition and the next phase of its bid to reshape professional golf.

One thing is certain: it will be worth watching.