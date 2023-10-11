Lexi Thompson hopes to make the cut on PGA Tour debut

Lexi Thompson will become only the seventh woman to compete with men on the PGA Tour. — AP

Lexi Thompson didn't hesitate when informed that she had been invited to play in this week's Shriners Children's Open, where she will become only the seventh woman to compete on the PGA Tour.

Thompson, whose lone major title came at the Chevron Championship in 2014, had other plans for this weekend after a busy schedule that had included consecutive LPGA Tour events following the Solheim Cup, but those quickly got pushed back.

"It was basically an automatic yes," Thompson said during her pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday. "It was kind of last minute, last notice. I was like, ‘Alright, OK, let's go.'

"I didn't know that it was in the works, but I'm very happy that it was."

Thompson is embracing the challenge this week, despite knowing there are some people who don't agree with the invitation she was given.

She was asked about the comments made last week by Peter Malnati, who retracted after calling Thompson's inclusion in the tournament a "gimmick."

"I knew some comments were going to happen with anything," she said. "I'm out here playing of course with the men, but I want to leave a message just to the kids that I'm following my dreams and to go after what you want with a positive mindset and don't let anybody's comments or reaction get in the way of that."

Asked what she would consider a successful week in her PGA Tour debut, Thompson said making the cut would obviously be "at the top" of her career achievements and an "amazing feeling." But that's not her main priority.

"Yes, good golf is a successful week. But honestly, if I can leave here inspiring others, and especially those Shriners kids, that's what it's all about," she said. "There's more than just playing golf. If I can inspire one individual, I feel like I'm making progress. Of course, yes, I want to play good. That a whole ‘nother story, but there's more to life than just performing well. That's what I want to do, I want to inspire others.

"We'll see where the golf takes me. I'll just take one shot at a time and whatever happens, it's just a blessing to be here."