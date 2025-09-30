Legends, champions, and celebrities join forces as Stars Golf League launches in Dubai

A thrilling new chapter in golf is about to be written in Dubai with the arrival of the Stars Golf League, a groundbreaking concept that fuses some of the game’s greatest legends, leading women professionals, and global celebrity golfers into an electrifying team-format showdown unlike anything the sport has seen before.

The stage could not be more fitting: The Els Club Dubai, a stunning desert links designed by South African icon Ernie Els, who carved his own legacy in the city by winning the Hero Dubai Desert Classic three times and etching his name in history with a record-breaking 61 in 1994.

Now, his signature course will host golf’s most daring new spectacle and one that promises star power and unforgettable drama come March 25 to 28, 2026.

The launch of the Stars Golf League was officially unveiled at a press conference in Dubai on Monday, September 29, where an elite gathering of co-founders, brand ambassadors, and distinguished guests marked the occasion with style.

Played over four days, the League will showcase 24 legendary golfers, six leading women professionals, and six global celebrity golfers in a festival of sport, style, and star power.

The format will see each team count the best five of six scores per round, adding a layer of strategy to the spectacle. At stake is a professional prize pool of $1 million, while team owners will vie for payouts of $300,000, $200,000, and $100,000 for first, second, and third place, respectively.

The Stars Golf League (SGL) is the brainchild of a team with a proven track record in building world-class sporting leagues like the World Tennis League (WTL) and World Padel League (WPL), who bring the same expertise to ensure a seamless blend of professional competition, star power, and fan engagement.

“Having competed at the highest level of sport, I know the power of bringing world-class talent together on one stage,” said Mahesh Bhupathi, SGL co-founder and 12-time Grand Slam champion in tennis. “The Stars Golf League does exactly that, uniting legends, champions, and icons in a way golf has never seen before. I believe fans will experience the same thrill and passion that we as athletes live for.”

Hemali Sharma, SGL co-founder, said: “The Stars Golf League is not just another tournament; it is a celebration of sport at its highest level. By bringing together legendary golfers, leading women professionals, and global icons on one stage, we are creating a platform that is both competitive and unforgettable.

“Dubai has always been a home to innovation in sport, and with this new League, we aim to redefine how golf is experienced and enjoyed,” Sharma added.

Abbas Muni, cc-founder and CEO, said: “The Stars Golf League is built on a simple vision, to create a global sporting experience that blends competition, camaraderie, and star power.

I’ve always believed in building platforms that go beyond boundaries, and with SGL, we aim to make golf more inclusive, inspiring, and unforgettable for fans in the UAE, Middle East, and around the world.”

Brandon De Sousa, Tournament Director, commented: “I’m delighted that this event is happening next year. Having represented India internationally 17 times and being responsible for curating successful leagues across the country and overseas, I expect the Stars Golf League to be memorable and something that people will truly enjoy.

“It’s different, yet it maintains the competitive edge, bringing back the champions we have all grown up watching,” De Souza added.

The Star-Studded Cast

Golfing Greats:

· Paul Lawrie – 1999 Open Champion, Carnoustie, Scotland celebrated for one of golf’s most memorable major victories.

· Michael Campbell – 2005 U.S. Open Champion at Pinehurst

· Ian Woosnam – Former World No.1, 1991 Masters Champion, 52 professional wins

· Colin Montgomerie – Record 8-time European Tour Order of Merit winner

· Thomas Bjørn – Ryder Cup-winning captain, Hero Dubai Desert Classic 2001

· Scott Hend – Long-hitting Legends Tour World No.1

· Jeev Milkha Singh – India’s most successful golfer, 20 professional victories across DP World, Asian & Japan Tours

Women Professionals Lighting Up the Greens:

· Diksha Dagar – LET winner from India, overcame hearing impairment

· Tvesa Malik – Rising star on Ladies European Tour

· Florentyna Parker (GER) – English pro with 3 LET victories

· Alexandra Swayne (USA) – LET talent, 2015 Drive, Chip & Putt National Champion

Celebrity Golfers Swinging Into Action:

· AB de Villiers – Cricket’s “Mr. 360°,” now a golf powerhouse

· Kapil Dev – 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning legend, PGTI Chairman

· Yuvraj Singh – 2011 World Cup hero, now tackling golf

· Ryan Giggs – Manchester United legend, enthusiastic amateur golfer

· Alan Shearer – Premier League all-time top scorer, golf enthusiast

· Ruud Gullit – Dutch football icon, 1987 Ballon d’Or winner

Order of Merit Masters

The Stars Golf League will feature nine of the top ten players from the Legends Tour Order of Merit, ensuring the highest level of competition.

As of September 2025, the Legends Tour Order of Merit is led by Scott Hend, followed by top players including Keith Horne, Peter Baker, Thomas Bjørn, Simon Griffiths, Bradley Dredge, Stephen Gallacher, Joakim Haeggman, Stephen Dodd, and Andrew Marshall.

Schedule: Where legends and stars collide

The Stars Golf League transforms Dubai into a four-day playground of sport, style, and spectacle:

· March 25, 2026, Launch: Red-carpet arrivals, glittering gala, and the dramatic unveiling of the trophy.

· March 26, Pro-Am Showdown: Amateurs from the region and corporate leaders take to the greens alongside golfing legends in a day of competition and glamour.

· March 27, Lifestyle & Learning: Exclusive golf clinics, chic luncheons, and high tea in the stunning desert-links setting of The Els Club.

· March 28, League Action: Rivalries ignite, legends clash, and every swing counts as teams battle for glory and US$1 Million in prize money.

About the Stars Golf League

The Stars Golf League (SGL) is a pioneering concept in golf, blending sporting tradition with modern competition and global star power. With legendary professionals, leading women golfers, and global celebrity golfers competing in teams, SGL aims to redefine the sport as a spectacle, making it more engaging than ever before.

The League also builds on the organiser’s proven success in executing three successful seasons of the World Tennis League (WTL), a mixed-gender team tournament, and the World Padel League (WPL), also an innovative, mixed-format team competition.