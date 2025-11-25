  • search in Khaleej Times
Larsson wins again on Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series by DP World

Larsson and Molokanova shine in Ras Al Khaimah as both players fire five-under totals to win their respective divisions in the WAGR-counting junior championship presented by DP World.

Published: Tue 25 Nov 2025, 5:34 PM

  • By:
  • Nick Tarratt, Guest Golf Writer

Victor Larsson (The Els Club, Dubai) and Alisa Molokanova (Russian Golf Federation) won the Male and Female Divisions, respectively, in the recent Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series presented by DP World. The event, sanctioned by both the AJGA and Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), was held at Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah.

The 54-hole championship was a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) qualifier supported by The R&A and designated as a ‘Major’ on the EGF Junior Order of Merit for the 2025–26 season.

Open to boys and girls aged 12 to 18 with an official handicap, the tournament drew a strong field of 82 players - 63 boys and 19 girls.

Larsson carded rounds of 68, 73 and 70 for a five-under-par total of 211, winning his division by one shot over Aayan Dadabhoy (Jumeirah Golf Estates). Starting the final round two shots behind Dadabhoy and paired together in the last group, Victor produced four birdies and just two bogeys with nines of 34 and 36 to claim the trophy. In total, he recorded 12 birdies across the three days.

This marks the second year of the Tommy Fleetwood Series, with Victor also winning the inaugural event held at Jumeirah Golf Estates in 2024.

In the Female Division, Molokanova fired rounds of 72, 72 and a superb final-day 67, the best score of the week, for a five-under-par total of 211. She secured a five-shot victory over Alayna Rafique (EGC).

During the prize presentation, Victor spoke on behalf of all players and thanked everyone for their support, especially Tommy Fleetwood, DP World and the host club.

The third and final event of the Tommy Fleetwood International Pathway Series this season will be held at Yas Links Abu Dhabi from 10–12 February 2026.

For further information, visit: www.egfgolf.ae

Male
V. Larsson (The Els Club, Dubai) 68, 73, 70 — 211
A. Dadabhoy (Jumeirah Golf Estates) 69, 70, 73 — 212
A. Larsson (The Els Club, Dubai) 73, 73, 70 — 216

Female
A. Molokanova (Russia) 72, 72, 67 — 211
A. Rafique (EGC) 72, 72, 72 — 216
A. Mateiu (Dubai Hills GC) 72, 76, 74 — 222
A. Chaudhuri (India) 69, 75, 78 — 222