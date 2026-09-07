Kunal Seth begins new innings as Emirates Golf Club captain

Seth, who is also Commissioner of the Ultimate Golf Challenge, a franchise-based amateur golf league, believes the club’s strength lies as much in its people as its golf

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 7 Sept 2026, 6:16 PM
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Kunal Seth took over as Men’s Club Captain of Emirates Golf Club on September 1, becoming one of the youngest Captains in the club’s history and taking charge of one of the most respected positions in UAE golf.

Seth has been part of the Emirates Golf Club community for more than a decade and says the appointment is both an honour and a responsibility.

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“It means the world to me. Emirates Golf Club is not just where I play my golf; it is a second home, and to be asked to captain it, and to be the youngest to do so in the club's history, is an honour I don't take lightly.”

His priorities for the year are clear: “I'd like my year to stand for three things: community, inclusivity and the next generation.”

Seth, who is also Commissioner of the Ultimate Golf Challenge, a franchise-based amateur golf league created in the UAE to bring together competitive social golfers in a team environment, believes the club’s strength lies as much in its people as its golf.

“What makes it special? The Majlis is one of the great courses of world golf, and you never tire of standing on that first tee with the skyline behind you. But honestly, it's the people,” he says.

Seth has played golf for more than 35 years and sees the game as an important teacher beyond competition.

“Golf teaches honesty because you keep your own score,” he points out. “It teaches patience and humility, because the game humbles everyone eventually, usually on the day you think you've figured it out. And it teaches you about people: you learn more about someone in eighteen holes than in a year of meetings.”

As Captain, Seth's focus is on younger golfers and creating greater opportunities for juniors.

His measure of success is straightforward.

“I'd settle for people simply saying: ‘That was a great year to be a member.”

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