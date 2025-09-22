Kim clinches maiden DP World Tour title with dramatic sand save at FedEx Open de France

Michael Kim secured his maiden DP World Tour title after a superb up-and-down from the bunker on the last hole to win the FedEx Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Breteche, Paris, France, on the DP World Tour.

Kim gained entry to the tournament by virtue of his standing on the FedEx Cup Rankings for 2025 as part of the strategic alliance between the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.



Kim saved his best until last on the final day, firing birdies at the 16th and 17th to take the outright lead before producing a stunning sand save on the 18th for an unlikely par and a 16 under total to secure a one-stroke victory over playing partner Elvis Smylie and an inspired Jeong Weon Ko.



The Americans' heroics on the closing hole broke the hearts of the French crowd, who were denied the chance to see home favourite Ko contest a play-off after he had set the target at 15 under thanks to some fireworks of his own.



With third-round co-leaders Min Woo Lee, of Australia, and American Brooks Koepka unable to catch him at the summit over their closing holes, Kim's flawless final-round 65 proved enough for his first worldwide victory for over seven years, having last won the 2018 John Deere Classic on the PGA TOUR.



Kim started the day one shot off the pace, but, in perfect scoring conditions, he joined the lead with a birdie from almost 40 feet at the second.



He turned in 33 after picking up further shots on the seventh and ninth before a four-foot birdie on the tenth brought him within one stroke of the lead.



Five successive pars saw him stay in touch with the leaders before he grabbed a share of the lead on 15 under with a close-range birdie at the 16th.



He looked to have wrapped up victory when he overtook early clubhouse leader Ko with a birdie from seven feet on the 17th, but there were twists and turns still to come.



Needing a par at the last to seal the deal, Kim found a bunker and faced a tricky up-and-down.



After escaping the sand, he left himself 16 feet for his par and pulled off an incredible save to set a target no one else could match.



He finished on 16 under par, one ahead of Australia's Smylie and home hero Ko, who fired two eagles in a breathtaking 65 of his own to jump a massive 75 places on the Race to Dubai Rankings to 59th and secure his playing rights for 2026.



Five-time Major Champion Koepka finished alone in fourth on 14 under after playing the back nine in one over par.



Kim said, ‘It feels amazing. I haven't won a tournament since 2018 at the John Deere Classic, and I really wanted to put on a good showing here this week. I'm just so happy and grateful that I was able to come out with the victory. I've had a really good year on the PGA Tour this year. This feels like the perfect cherry on top, and I hope to continue this throughout my career.’



Final Scores



M. Kim (US) 69. 68. 66. 65. 268.

J. Ko (Fr) 68. 68. 68. 65. 269.

E. Smylie (Aus) 69. 68. 67. 65. 269.

B. Koepka (US) 69. 68. 65. 68. 270.