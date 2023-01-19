Khaleej Times announced as official partner for 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Taking place between January 26 and 29, the tournament will feature some of the sport’s biggest names including World No. 1 and two-time champion Rory McIlroy

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 12:00 PM

Organisers of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic announced today that Khaleej Times, the UAE’s first and leading English language daily newspaper, as its official partner for this month’s Rolex Series event which will be held at Emirates Golf Club.

Taking place between January 26 and 29, the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will feature some of the sport’s biggest names including World No. 1 and two-time champion Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman will be joined by 2019 Open Champion Shane Lowry, along with fellow DP World Tour stars Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox and Tyrrell Hatton.

Launched in 1978, Khaleej Times has established itself as one of the most prominent English-language publications in the UAE, with its digital website and platforms reaching more than 15 million people on a monthly basis. The title covers a wide range of local and international news, sport, business and finance news.

As official partner, Khaleej Times will provide comprehensive coverage of this year’s event with a variety of compelling stories on and off the greens.

Simon Corkill, executive tournament director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, said: “We are delighted to have Khaleej Times on board as our official partner for this month’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Given their expertise and knowledge in this field, they are the perfect fit for what we are looking for and they have been at the centre of covering the most significant events in the UAE including the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, which is now one of the highly anticipated events on the Dubai calendar.

“We look forward to working with Khaleej Times in making the Hero Dubai Desert Classic a success.”

Mohammed Galadari, group CEO and co-chairman, Galadari Brothers, said: “Khaleej Times is thrilled to confirm our official partnership with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. We are proud to be associated with the region's longest-running golf tournament, and through our partnership, we seek to reinforce Dubai’s vision of positioning the city as a hub for world-class sports. The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is always one of the most eagerly awaited sporting events of the year, and 2023 is no exception. As an official partner, we aim to support our mission of creating a sense of community and building a culture of healthy living and active lifestyles amongst the city’s population. We strive to bring compelling coverage of all aspects of the tournament to our audience and readers, from the players and the action on the course, to behind-the-scenes exclusive stories and interviews. We’re excited to watch the action unfold and wish everyone an enjoyable event. We are honoured to be part of this journey and look forward to continuing to support and promote sports and wellness in Dubai.”

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is renowned as a family-friendly event, packed full of great entertainment for all ages to enjoy.

People can register to claim their free general admission tickets by visiting www.dubaidesertclassic.com. Hospitality tickets for the Dallah Lounge terraces can also be purchased for the tournament.

ALSO READ: