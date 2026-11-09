Jon Rahm caps dream Abu Dhabi debut with sixth Rolex Series crown

Jon Rahm capped a fantastic debut at the 2026 Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship by claiming a record-breaking sixth Rolex Series title.

The Spaniard was locked on five Rolex Series victories alongside Tyrrell Hatton and the Ryder Cup team-mates battled it out at Yas Links.

They were in the final group alongside Francesco Laporta, and the trio and Rory McIlroy briefly shared the lead at 20 under on the back nine before Rahm motored ahead to card a final-round 67.

Hatton ensured his good friend had something to think about, but Rahm held on to claim a two-shot victory with a 23-under-par total.

"It would mean a lot," Rahm, who turns 32 on Tuesday, said. "I'm almost not letting myself believe it because it's been a quite a while since I played good in a DP World Tour event and my last showing, if we don't count withdrawals, I think I finished last.

"So last to first, it's a pretty good feeling.

"As far as I'm concerned, apart from the tee-shot at 17 it was a pretty flawless back nine. It was really, really solid.

"I was never in danger of making a bogey except that one hole so a lot of them deserve a lot of credit, but definitely that second shot on 15, that six iron might be contender for shot of the year for me.

"After everything that's gone on and some poor play, battles mentally with the noise, to come back out after a little bit of rest and having a new addition to the family, it's special."

McIlroy made a brilliant start by finding the green at the 378-yard first for an opening birdie before a huge eagle putt from the fairway at the next saw him climb to 19 under.

He was not alone at the top after Rahm's own birdie at the first and the Spaniard was handed the outright lead when McIlroy bogeyed the third.

Laporta joined Rahm at the summit on 19 under with birdies at the first and third, but the Italian became the sole leader when his playing partner followed McIlroy by dropping a shot at the third.

Rahm showed his class with back-to-back birdies from the fifth to reclaim top spot at 20 under, with Laporta and Hatton, who matched the leader's scoring run from the fifth, sat one behind.

A birdie at the seventh saw Laporta sit alongside Rahm at 20 under as the pair shared a one-shot lead at the turn.

The leadership group increased to three when McIlroy rolled in birdies at the tenth and 11th and when Hatton also picked up a shot at the latter hole, four were tied at the top.

Only for a matter of moments though, as Rahm and Laporta tapped up for gains at the same hole to nudge ahead to 21 under.

There was soon a two-shot swing at the 12th after Laporta found trouble and could not get up and down to save par, with Rahm taking full advantage with a birdie from short range.

That left him at 22 under, but Laporta's race was run when he triple-bogeyed the 13th to slip five behind.

Rahm produced a stunning approach at the 15th to ensure he took a stranglehold of the tournament as he tapped in for birdie.

Hatton maintained the two-shot deficit when following suit, but Rahm kept his good friend at arm's length by closing out with three straight pars to secure his 11th DP World Tour title.

The Englishman signed a final-round 68 to claim solo second at 21 under and sealed his place at next week's DP World Tour Championship.

McIlroy climbed up to second on the Race to Dubai Rankings delivered by DP World in his bid for a record-equalling eighth Harry Vardon Trophy with third-placed finish at 19 under.

Laporta was two shots further back in fourth, with Spanish duo Angel Ayora and David Puig and Bernd Wiesberger at 16 under.

Jayden Schaper was in solo eighth at 15 under, while English pair Nathan Kimsey and Matthew Jordan, Adam Scott, Frederic Lacroix and Freddy Schott were one shot further back.