James Yeomans wins EGF's Men’s Club Championship following thrilling 36-hole duel

James Yeomans delivered a masterclass in precision and composure to claim his first Men’s Club Championship title at Emirates Golf Club on Saturday, 21 February.

Battling a strong field of 80 golfers across the challenging Faldo and Majlis courses, Yeomans overcame early setbacks to finish with a total of 146 (+2), edging out Ross Jones and a host of talented contenders in a thrilling 36-hole stroke play showdown.

Yeomans’ opening round on the Faldo Course included a forgiving double bogey on the eighth, three bogeys, twelve pars, and two birdies. His Majlis round, however, was flawless under pressure: level par on the front nine, one under on the back, capped by two birdies on holes seventeen and eighteen to secure victory.

Runner-up Ross Jones finished three shots behind at 149 (+5). Despite a rocky start with four consecutive bogeys on the first four holes, Jones recovered with birdies on ten and twelve. His Majlis round featured three birdies, two bogeys, and a consistent run of seven pars to close out the tournament.

Third place went to Sanjay Dhandsa (150, +6), who clinched the position with a stronger second round, while Raghav Malik also finished on 150 (+6). Defending champion Pontus Fredriksson came fifth with 151 (+7).

In the Net category, Arda Obuz took Best Net Round 1 with a net 63 (-9) on the Faldo Course, featuring two consecutive net eagles on holes five and six. Round 2’s Best Net went to Arjun Manghnani, who carded a net 70 (-2) on the Majlis, including birdies on holes three, thirteen, and seventeen.

Gross honours were claimed by Ethan Alan for Round 1 with a 72 (E) and Zach Gould for Round 2 with 76 (+4), highlighting the depth of talent across the field.

Division winners impressed as well. In Division A (Handicap Index 5.1 and below), Ewan Cameron topped the leaderboard with 143 (-1) net, ahead of runner-up Rakesh Shah (147, +3). Division B (Handicap Index 5.2 and above) saw Tirth Shergill claim victory with 137 (-7) net, with Deepak Nicholas second at 144 (E).

Club Captain Scott Campbell congratulated Yeomans on his first Men’s Club Championship title, praising the high quality of play across both courses and the strong competitive spirit demonstrated throughout the day.

Emirates Golf Club, home of the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic, continues to provide a world-class stage for golf, with challenging courses and the region’s only 18-hole night golf option on the Faldo Course, all set against a stunning desert backdrop.

Overall Gross Winners

Champion: James Yeomans – 75 + 71 = 146 (+2)

Runner-Up: Ross Jones – 76 + 73 = 149 (+5)

Third: Sanjay Dhandsa – 76 + 74 = 150 (+6)

Fourth: Raghav Malik – 72 + 78 = 150 (+6)

Fifth: Pontus Fredriksson – 74 + 77 = 151 (+7)

Division A – Handicap Index 5.1 & Below

Winner: Ewan Cameron – 72 + 71 = 143 (-1)

Runner-Up: Rakesh Shah – 71 + 76 = 147 (+3)

Division B – Handicap Index 5.2 & Above

Winner: Tirth Shergill – 68 + 69 = 137 (-7)

Runner-Up: Deepak Nicholas – 73 + 71 = 144 (E)

Net Winners

Best Net Round 1: Arda Obuz – 63 (-9)

Best Net Round 2: Arjun Manghnani – 70 (-2)

Gross Winners

Best Gross Round 1: Ethan Alan – 72 (E)

Best Gross Round 2: Zach Gould – 76 (+4)