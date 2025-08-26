Comment: Time to decode the PGA Tour Play-Offs and make them easier for fans to follow?

The 2025 FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour concluded in thrilling fashion with a well-deserved victory by Dubai-based Tommy Fleetwood.

Introduced in 2007 as the first playoff system in men’s professional golf, this year marked its 19th edition. Over the years, the format has undergone several changes to keep the drama alive and ensure fans stay engaged.

In the two years following the inaugural event, the points system was adjusted twice to encourage movement in player positions once the playoffs began. In 2008, points were again recalibrated after Vijay Singh (FIJ) had already accumulated enough to secure the title early, the change ensured that the season-long battle went all the way to the final tournament.

Currently, the top point scorers throughout the season qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, with the field narrowing from 70 to 50, then to 30, ultimately leading to the Tour Championship.

Staggered start maintains drama

From 2019, when the Playoffs were reduced from four events to three, the Tour Championship introduced a staggered start: the leader began at 10 under par, the second-place player at 8 under, the third at 7 under, and so on, down to no strokes for the final qualifiers (26–30). This maintained season-long relevance and kept fans engaged until the end.

For 2025, the PGA Tour announced three key changes regarding the Tour Championship:

Elimination of starting strokes/handicaps. Adjustments to the course setup to make the tournament a tougher test. Emphasis on being the toughest tournament to qualify for.

With an impressive $100 million bonus pool, the PGA Tour aims to spread financial rewards across three stages: after the final Playoffs qualifier at the Wyndham Championship, after the BMW Championship, and at the Tour Championship itself, with $10 million awarded to the FedEx Cup champion.

Top players gain edge

The Tour has always aimed to deliver drama right to the end. Players missing Playoff events, such as Rory McIlroy skipping the first tournament, are sure to generate internal discussion among organisers. McIlroy has expressed that he is not opposed to advantages for leading players at the Tour Championship, recognising those who have excelled throughout the season.

From a personal perspective, if a player dominates the season, why shouldn’t they be recognised, as happens with the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai? Rory McIlroy, having won The Masters and performed consistently throughout the year, is virtually untouchable in the Race to Dubai heading into the final event, the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Of course, a “perfect” format is impossible. Golf is an individual game with many participants, each year producing stories of triumph and heartbreak. The best we can hope for is clarity: as long as fans and players understand the rules and format before the season begins, the system is doing its job.

After 19 years of tweaks and adjustments, perhaps the current FedEx Cup format is as close to ideal as it gets.