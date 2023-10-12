Indian Golfers Society of Dubai gears up for 2023-2024 season

There will be five events this season which will be hosted at the leading golf clubs in the UAE

The Indian Golfers Society of Dubai has announced its calendar of events for the forthcoming 2023-2024 season.

These events will be styled as the ‘Race to Strathisla’, which is the home of Pernod Ricard, one of the main patrons of the society.

From the four initial events, the top 40 players in the Order of Merit will participate in the UAE Grand Final. The winning players from Divisions A and B will go through to an all-expenses paid trip to play the best courses in Scotland.

The vision of the Indian Golf Society is to arrange golf and social events to encourage networking through the game of golf.

The Indian Golfers Society of Dubai was founded in 1995 by a few like-minded friends at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, and is now regarded as one of the oldest continuously running golf societies in the UAE.

In the early days, it consisted of just a handful of Dubai Creek members playing a few rounds of golf, but it has since grown immensely alongside the growth of golf in the UAE as well as through local businesses coming on board as partners and sponsors.

It now boasts a 165 strong membership with the current challenges of not being able to take more members due to the limitation on the numbers permitted to play in events.

Most of the Indian Golf Society members are also members of golf clubs with the organisation being run by a committee.

The long standing committee members include Joseph Andrade, Dev Kurup, Farad Lakdawala, Ishu Rupani and Ashok Sindhu.

A new working committee of ‘youngsters’ was established last year to encourage new ideas, which consists of Ashok Sindhu, Kunal Seth, Anthony Louis and Arjun Khanna.

One of the first projects to be brought in by the working committee is the Young Indians tournament for members under 50’s, to create some extra interest.

Chris May, CEO of Dubai Golf, said of Indian Golfers Society of Dubai, and its activities: ‘It is inspiring to see how the Indian Golfers Society of Dubai has grown and developed over the years from relatively small and humble beginnings at the Creek almost 30 years ago to become such an active and popular organisation - now the largest golf society in the region!’

"Dubai Golf have always been proud to support the IGS and will continue to do so for many years to come. We would like to congratulate all those who have given their time and effort to make the IGS what it has become, providing fun, golf, competition and above all a wonderful social environment which is enjoyed by so many!’

"I look forward to seeing the IGS go on to further success and fun in golf in the future," concluded May.

2023–2024 schedule

October 26, 2023: Faldo Course, Emirates Golf Club

December 7, 2023: Earth course, Jumeirah Golf Estates.

January 11, 2024: The Els Club, Dubai.

February 15, 2024: Fire course, Jumeirah Golf Estates (young Indians).

March 22, 2024: Grand Final – Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

