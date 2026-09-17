Indian Golf Premier League brings flagship event to Ras Al Khaimah

The UAE’s reputation as a world-class destination for international sport will receive another significant endorsement this month when the AM Green Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) brings its first franchise event of the second half of the 2026 season to Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah from September 23–25.

The arrival of one of India’s emerging professional golf leagues highlights the UAE’s established infrastructure, renowned hospitality and ability to stage major sporting competitions for an international audience, with Ras Al Khaimah providing the setting for three days of high-level professional golf.

The AM Green IGPL presented by Vimtra Chennai Lions GC, will mark the opening event of the second half of the IGPL season, following tournaments earlier this year in Mauritius, South Africa and Morocco, as well as the season opener in Chandigarh.

For the UAE, the arrival of IGPL represents an important return to major sporting action following the summer period and provides an early highlight to an exceptionally busy second half of the sporting calendar.

A packed sporting calendar

The country is set to host a succession of major international events later this year, including the Dubai Racing Carnival, Dubai Rugby Sevens, Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, DP World Tour and HSBC events, further reinforcing the UAE’s position on the global sporting map.

The decision to welcome a significant event from the Indian golf circuit to Ras Al Khaimah also underlines the confidence placed in the emirate and the UAE by international sporting organisations and event promoters.

Ras Al Khaimah has established itself as an increasingly important destination for golf and sports tourism, with Al Hamra Golf Club having hosted numerous high-profile international tournaments. These include the DP World Tour’s Ras Al Khaimah Championship from 2022 to 2025, as well as three European Challenge Tour events between 2016 and 2018.

The emirate's combination of world-class sporting facilities, hospitality infrastructure and distinctive tourism offering provides an ideal setting for the IGPL's growing community of players, partners and golf enthusiasts.

For Vimtra Chennai Lions, Al Hamra Golf Club will effectively serve as home territory for the week.

Star power leads franchise

The franchise recently unveiled its logo and playing squad at a high-profile event in Chennai and enters the IGPL with a strong line-up headed by 11-time Asian Tour winner Gaganjeet Bhullar, a former Asian Games medallist and four-time IGPL winner. Bhullar won the IGPL three times in 2025 and once in 2026.

He will be joined by Samarth Dwivedi, Yashas Chandra and Harshjeet Sethie.

“We are delighted to bring the IGPL to Ras Al Khaimah for our first franchise event of the season,” said Subash Yammada, CEO, Vimtra Ventures.

“Al Hamra Golf Club provides a wonderful setting for our team and for the IGPL, and we are looking forward to competing in the UAE and engaging with the growing community of golf enthusiasts here.”

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of AM Green IGPL, said: “Following the incredible response to our inaugural Dubai event last December, we are delighted to return to the UAE and bring the IGPL to Ras Al Khaimah.

“The UAE has established itself as a highly respected international sporting destination, and the opportunity to stage our first franchise event of the second half of the season at Al Hamra Golf Club is a significant milestone for the IGPL.

“We are excited to showcase the beauty of Ras Al Khaimah, while continuing to develop lasting relationships with our partners and sponsors who share our vision for the league,” he added.

“We look forward to an exciting week of competitive golf, networking and entertainment, while continuing IGPL’s mission to create a unique and inclusive platform that celebrates the sport and its growing community across the UAE.”

The staging of the IGPL in Ras Al Khaimah adds another international dimension to the UAE’s exciting sporting calendar and provides a fitting launch to a second half of the year that will see the country once again welcome world class athletes, teams, fans and sporting organisations from around the world.