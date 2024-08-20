Inaugural Legends Championship will be a ‘big boost to Indian golf’ says tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh

Jeev Milkha Singh preparing to host next week's HSBC India Legends Championship. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 4:55 PM

The inaugural HSBC India Legends Championship hosted by Jeev Milkha Singh is shaping up to be a significant event for Indian golf.

Jeev Milkha Singh, a notable figure in Indian golf, expressed his excitement about the event, emphasizing its importance for the sport in India.

He recently participated in the Zambia Golf Legends Championship, finishing tied 12th with a score of six under par, showing his competitive spirit as he prepares to host and play in his own tournament. He shot rounds of rounds of 72, 71 and 67.

‘It’s going to be a big boost to Indian golf. It is really special for me, and I am really excited that I’m going to be hosting and playing next week,” Jeev, a Dubai Golden Visa awardee, told Khaleej Times.

The 54-hole India Legends Championship will be held from 29th August – 1st September at Jaipee Greens Golf and Spa Resort, in Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi.

Boasting a purse of $500,000, the event is co-sanctioned with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) HSBC was recently announced as a title sponsor.

Khaleej Times caught up with Dubai Golden Visa Awardee, 52-year-old Jeev Milkha Singh (Ind) on his role in the tournament with it just one week away.

“I am now in Japan at the Japan Senior Tour event and arrive in India on 27th August,” he said.

“One of my main roles as tournament host is to welcome all the players to India, showcase my country to them all and provide a boost with enhanced media for India, the UAE and the rest of the world.

“As well as arrange a tourist trip to the Taj Mahal for the group. All the planning seems to be in place, so it is just up to us players to turn up and let this special week begin.”

Miklha Singh is originally from Chandigarh in India and has 20 professional wins to his name – on the DP World Tour, Japan Golf Tour, Asian Tour and Korean Tour.

This season he stands in 28th place on the Legends Tour MCB Road to Mauritius Order of Merit.

The venue, Jaypee Greens has been operational since 2000 – and is the only Greg Norman-designed golf course in India. From the back tees, it can measure up to 7,347 yards.

The current field for the India Legends Championship includes Michael Campbell (NZ), last week’s winner in Zambia Keith Horne (RSA), Adilson Da Silva (Bra), James Kingston (RSA), Patrik Sjoland (Swe), and a host of named players as well as tournament winners.

Indian golfers in the field include Jyoti Randhawa, six of the seven invites allocated so far as well as Milkha Singh himself.

Tournament details

Event: HSBC India Legends Championship