IGS Masters kicks off new season with thrills, Khanna victory, and youthful promise

The Indian Golfers Society (IGS) Masters 2025 kicked off the 2025–2026 IGS season in spectacular fashion at Jumeirah Golf Estates’ lush Earth Course, where 90 competitive players battled it out for top honors.

Division A ended in a dramatic three-way tie at 39 points, with Arjun Khanna emerging victorious over Prateek Pant and Aashiv Advani after a tense countback.

In Division B, Alok Pant took top honors ahead of Atul Chopra and Vishal Tikku, while Aryav Shah produced the round of the day, a stunning 8-under-par 64, to claim the Gross prize.

Among sponsors and guests, Daniel Lobel impressed as the top scorer with 35 points, securing the Sponsor/Guest title.

Founded in 1994, the Indian Golfers Society (IGS) is a premier golf community in the UAE, offering Indian expatriates a space to connect, enjoy the game, and forge lasting friendships. This season, the IGS will be travelling to several top venues across the UAE: 12th December at Saadiyat Island Golf Club, 25th March at Emirates Golf Club’s Faldo Course, and 30th April at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, where the society was originally established.

The calendar was put together with the support of Chris May, Director of Viya Golf, and Zoaib, Event Manager at Viya Golf.

Reflecting on the opening event and the society’s growing focus on youth, IGS Committee Member Arjun Khanna said: “This year we recruited many youngsters between +4 and +5 handicap. Looking at the participation we had on the 2nd, we would be introducing a new category of IGS Elite for low handicappers competing for the Gross prize from Black Tees.

And in 2026, as we celebrate our 30th Anniversary, we also plan to hold our inaugural YIGS (Young IGS) event for players under 50 years old, aimed at encouraging greater participation and promoting golf among younger members,” Khanna added.

The Indian Golfers Society (IGS) Masters was backed by a strong lineup of sponsors, ensuring smooth organization and generous prizes. Pernod Ricard, a supporter for over 25 years, led the way alongside Nexus Insurance Group, BMW, Brain Performance, Taj Hotels, and Celler Advisor. New partners Golf Superstore and Pro Sports added flair, contributing T-shirts and vouchers for the winners.

In total, the tournament featured 8 on-course prizes and 4 raffle prizes, giving participants even more reasons to celebrate.

Top 3 Finishers – IGS Masters 2025

Division A:

1st: Arjun Khanna – 39 points (won on countback)

2nd: Prateek Pant – 39 points

3rd: Aashiv Advani – 39 points

Division B:

1st: Alok Pant

2nd: Atul Chopra

3rd: Vishal Tikku

Gross Prize:

Aryav Shah – 8-under-par 64