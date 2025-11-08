How Tommy Fleetwood has turned Dubai into home and a launchpad for winning form

Tommy Fleetwood is building a legacy on and off the course. Now a Dubai resident, the Englishman has made the UAE his home, training and inspiring future golfers.

Fleetwood’s efforts are paying off. After his PGA Tour win at the Tour Championship, he started the 2025 Abu Dhabi Championship at Yas Links strongly, shooting 8-under 64 and 66 to share the 36-hole lead with fellow Englishman Aaron Rai.

With his long hair flowing and his trademark calm, Fleetwood has quickly become the player to watch this season.

“Starting well was key today,” Fleetwood said. “I hit some great shots, navigated a few tricky lies in the rough, and putted solidly. To come off 6-under feels really good. I’m excited for the rest of the week.” If he holds on, the victory would mark his second consecutive tournament win, extending a remarkable run of three wins in his last five worldwide starts.

Fleetwood’s Dubai base isn’t just a lifestyle choice; it’s a strategic advantage. The Tommy Fleetwood Academy, nestled in the heart of Jumeirah Golf Estates, allows him to train, coach, and mentor while staying in peak form. The academy offers programs for juniors and adults that blend technical skills with Fleetwood’s philosophy of smart, confident play.

“It feels right to have the academy here,” Fleetwood said. “Dubai has given me great opportunities, and now I can give back to aspiring golfers.”

But Fleetwood isn’t the only show in town. Aaron Rai, from Wolverhampton, England, and who is of Indian descent, matched Fleetwood shot for shot, thrilled spectators with an albatross on the par-5 second, and a scintillating 64, for the lowest round of the day.

“Hitting 18 greens is always satisfying,” Rai said. “The course allows you to shape shots and enjoy the strategy. It’s a pleasure to play well here.”

Even with the leaderboard packed with talent, including Rory McIlroy sneaking inside the top 20 and Marco Penge holding steady near the leaders, Fleetwood’s combination of style and form gives him a distinctive edge.

As Fleetwood continues to thrill on the course and inspire off it, one thing is clear: Dubai is no longer just a pit stop on the global tour. It’s Tommy Fleetwood’s home, his training ground, and now a stage for his continuing rise in professional golf.

Scores