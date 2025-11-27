How the DP World Tour Play-Offs 2025 are inspiring the next generation through golf

This 2025 DP World Tour Play-Offs in the UAE showcased far more than world-class golf – they left a lasting legacy for young players, communities, and the sport itself.

Over the course of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the DP World Tour Championship at Yas Links and Jumeirah Golf Estates, thousands of students, aspiring golfers, and local communities were given unprecedented access to experience, learn, and try their hand at the sport.

At the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the Careers in Golf initiative provided 15 BTEC Sport Level 3 students from the British International School Abu Dhabi with hands-on experience, offering behind-the-scenes tours and workshops with DP World Tour staff.

Meanwhile, the Emirates Golf Federation’s Future Falcons Zone, supported by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and HSBC, engaged juniors in a dedicated competition space, culminating in 78 finalists from 1,757 entries competing for honours on the Sunday.

Shaping future golf stars

Across both tournaments, 2,600 students from 52 local schools attended sessions and championship days to witness world-class golf firsthand, while the DP World Tour Championship welcomed local schoolchildren from GEMS FirstPoint and Safa Community School to explore careers in the golf industry through the Golf Futures programme.

The season finale also partnered with Heroes of Hope, the UAE’s non-profit sports academy for people of determination. Twelve young athletes took part in eight weeks of golf lessons at the Tommy Fleetwood Academy, concluding with a session alongside DP World Tour winner Richard Mansell.

Three of these athletes, Noah Evans, Thomas O’Brien, and Marwan Al Khaja, further collaborated with local artist Rabab Tantawy to complete a vibrant artwork displayed on the Earth Lounge, highlighting the intersection of sport, creativity, and inclusion.

Opening doors for women

Women’s participation received heightened attention during the DP World Tour Championship at the JGE through clinics and programmes, including British Mums Dubai golf clinics, Chicks with Sticks, The Birdie Club, and Revive Pilates classes, providing many women with their first opportunity to engage with the sport.

These initiatives ran alongside the R&A Golf in the Community Forum, which convened regional stakeholders to discuss women’s participation, community engagement, and golf’s health benefits.

On the course, world-class competition drew record crowds, with 80,041 spectators attending the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, which was won by Aaron Rai, and 82,940 fans witnessing Matt Fitzpatrick claim a record-equalling third DP World Tour Championship title.

The new elevated first tee at the JGE delighted spectators, hosting live Q&As, fan giveaways, and creating an electric atmosphere for the opening drives.

Digital reach hits record

Digital engagement mirrored the excitement on the ground, with social media impressions rising 11% year-on-year for the DP World Tour Championship alone, while page views across dpworldtour.com and the mobile app increased 14%, reflecting growing online interest in these flagship events.

Sustainability remained central, with the DP World Tour Championship introducing the Earth Lounge, fully powered by solar panels and hydrogen generators to achieve a 100% reduction in CO₂ emissions, while eliminating PVC branding and using fully recyclable or reusable materials.

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship installed solar panels across key facilities, optimised battery systems to reduce fuel consumption by 25%, and implemented water and plastic-saving measures that prevented over 145,000 single-use bottles from entering waste streams.

Reflecting on the season, Tom Phillips, Head of Middle East for the DP World Tour, said: "The 2025 Play-Offs showcased everything we strive to achieve through our events in the region - world-class golf, record-breaking engagement, and meaningful impact across sustainability and community initiatives.

“The overwhelming response from fans, both on-site and digitally, demonstrates the strength of golf in the Middle East. We're particularly proud of the progress made through our Green Drive initiatives and the thousands of young people we've engaged through our education programmes,” Phillips added. “These achievements set a strong foundation as we look ahead to 2026, and we're excited to welcome fans back to both championships next year."