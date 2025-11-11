Heroes of Hope bring colour and creativity to Earth Lounge at DP World Tour Championship

Young athletes from Heroes of Hope, the UAE’s non-profit sports academy for people of determination, brought creativity and colour to the DP World Tour Championship, helping complete a striking mural adorning the Earth Lounge at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Ahead of the tournament beginning on Thursday, Heroes of Hope athletes Noah Evans, Thomas O'Brien, and Marwan Al Khaja worked alongside local abstract artist Rabab Tantawy to add the finishing touches to the vibrant artwork displayed on the exterior of the Earth Lounge, beside the 16th green.

Known for blending traditional mediums like oil paint with contemporary techniques such as spray art, Tantawy’s mural provides a fresh new look for the lounge as the DP World Tour Championship prepares to crown its 2025 champion from November 13–16.

The painting session marked a special moment for the young athletes, who have been receiving golf lessons at the Tommy Fleetwood Academy as part of a partnership between the DP World Tour and Heroes of Hope. The programme is designed to provide people of determination with opportunities to engage with golf both on and off the course.

This week, the Heroes of Hope participants will receive their final lesson from one of the tournament’s leading players on the Race to Dubai, bringing their coaching programme to a memorable conclusion as they experience the championship atmosphere first-hand.

Noah, who studies at Dubai Heights Academy in Year 7 mainstream education, said: “I have played golf for around three years. I play golf with my father and we also play together on many of the Par 3 golf courses in Dubai, when we get the chance.”

His father, Tom, added: “He likes athletics, swimming, cycling, and fitness. He is also very proud of taking part in a triathlon this year. He loves to draw and tell stories and one day he hopes to write a book. Golf is a particular fun activity for Noah.”

“It really helps him with his confidence and especially his hand–eye coordination, as well as keeping him calm and relaxed. He is a very social young lad. As parents, our thanks go to Heroes of Hope and DP World, the TFA at Jumeirah Golf Estates, the DP World Tour, and Tommy and his family for all their continued support. Without their encouragement, Noah and his friends would not be able to participate in these activities,” Tom continued.