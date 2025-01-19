Hatton holds nerve to clinch Dubai title from Hillier

England's Tyrrell Hatton poses with the trophy after winning the Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club on January 19, 2025. — AFP

Tyrrell Hatton held his nerve to clinch the Dubai Desert Classic on the final hole from Daniel Hillier on Sunday.

The pair walked up to the 18th tee with Hatton leading by two shots, but the pressure was on when New Zealander Hillier sunk a birdie putt.

Hatton was up to the challenge, making a seven-footer to secure his eighth European tour title and lift him top of the Race To Dubai rankings.

"A dream come true," smiled Hatton who equalled Jon Rahm's record of five Rolex Series wins.

He had started the day one behind Hillier.

"It feels amazing," added Hatton.