Golf vs Cricket: Former South African star says mental game makes golf a tougher test

Former South African cricket star JP Duminy is swapping the pitch for the putting green as he prepares to compete in the groundbreaking $1 million Stars Golf League in Dubai next year.

Admired as a composed competitor with precise cricketing skills, Duminy has discovered a new passion in golf, a game whose mental challenges he says are just as intense as facing a 150 km/h delivery.

Khaleej Times caught up with ‘the finisher’ to talk about the differences between the two games, and he didn’t disappoint, sharing insights into how golf tests you on different levels.

“Golf is amazing because it gives me a chance to get back into a competitive environment in a sport I really enjoy,” Duminy said. “It’s uniquely different from cricket. The ball is stationary, yet it dares you to do something special. Cricket is about reacting, being active, and moving constantly. Golf is about patience, focus, and executing a plan with perfection and precision.”

Patience defines the game

When asked which sport is harder, Duminy didn’t hesitate with his answer: “Golf is probably harder, perhaps because I’m very much an amateur,” he said with a laugh. “No, but it’s a game that tests your patience and mental resolve. It’s an individual sport, so everything is on your shoulders.

“In cricket, you have teammates; if you have a bad day, the team can still pull off the win. In golf, every shot counts. Every club choice, every swing, every decision is yours alone. It’s about execution, and controlling what you can.”

Duminy compared the physical and mental demands of both sports.

“In cricket, the ball comes at you at 150 km/h, and you have to react instantly to avoid getting hurt,” he said. “In golf, the challenge is different; it’s about direction, accuracy, and reading the course. It’s obviously slower, but the mental aspect is enormous. You’re constantly thinking, analyzing, planning, but it’s hugely rewarding and satisfying when it all comes together.”

Duminy also highlighted the excitement of interacting with top golfers like Ernie Els, Paul Lawrie, and Colin Montgomerie in the $1 million Stars Golf League, which will take place at The Els Club Dubai from March 25 to 28, 2026.

Competing with the best

“I’m seriously looking forward to playing with some of the greats who’ve won majors,” he said. “Hopefully, I can learn so much just by being around them. Competing in this team environment is an experience in itself. It inspires you, and I guess it's what keeps you coming back to the game.”

For Duminy, golf isn’t just about playing a new sport; it’s about discovering a fresh, individual challenge.

“Both cricket and golf are incredible in their own ways, and that’s what I love about them,” he said.