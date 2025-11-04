Golf takes centre stage in Dubai Fitness Challenge, promoting wellbeing citywide

As Dubai gears up for the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), golf clubs, academies, and organisations are joining forces to invite residents and visitors to discover the sport through a mix of lessons, clinics, and interactive activities.

Following the success of last year’s pilot, Golf is Good x Dubai Fitness Challenge, supported by The R&A and the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF), is set to deliver over 100 free golf activities across ten venues between November 10 to 30, 2025. From beginners picking up a club for the first time to seasoned players looking to sharpen their swing, the city’s golf hubs are ready to welcome all.

Participants will have the chance to take part in everything from simulator sessions and fitness workouts to a Walk to Win step challenge at Jumeirah Golf Estates during the DP World Tour Championship, combining golf and wellbeing in true DFC spirit.

The initiative also extends to schools, with The R&A’s Unleash Your Drive in Schools programme offering introductory golf sessions designed to engage children, encouraging physical activity and instilling the values of sport from a young age.

Mini competitions, including the Mini Golf Sixes, will add an element of fun and friendly rivalry for all ages.

Neal Graham, Golf Development Manager – Middle East, Central Asia and India at The R&A, said, “We are delighted to see golf once again integrated into the Dubai Fitness Challenge. This initiative provides a fantastic opportunity to highlight the many health and well-being benefits of golf and to introduce more people to the sport.



“Through programmes like this, The R&A continues to support national associations around the world in developing participation and ensuring the sport thrives for future generations.”

Echoing that sentiment, General Abdullah Al Hashmi, President of the Emirates Golf Federation, added, “We’re proud to make golf more accessible and invite people of all ages and abilities to discover its physical and mental health benefits. Our hope is that many will continue playing long after the Challenge ends.”

The Golf is Good x Dubai Fitness Challenge officially launched at Emirates Golf Club, bringing together representatives from the city’s golf industry, including clubs, academies, and governing bodies.

Participants can access golf activities at venues such as Arabian Ranches, Dubai Creek Resort, Dubai Hills Golf Club, Five Iron Golf, Golf Tec UAE, Montgomerie Golf, The Els Club Dubai, Topgolf Dubai, and more.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge, now in its eighth edition, was launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, to encourage the city’s residents to commit to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days. Golf’s inclusion demonstrates how the sport can combine fitness, social engagement, and mental well-being, providing a boost to the city’s growing active lifestyle culture.

Research commissioned by The R&A highlights that golfers live, on average, five years longer, enjoy lower risks of loneliness, and benefit from better strength, balance, and overall wellbeing.

For participants, this year’s DFC offers a unique opportunity to experience all of these benefits while exploring the game in fun and interactive ways.

For a full schedule of golf activities, visit www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com or contact the participating fitness hubs directly.