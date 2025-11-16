  • search in Khaleej Times
Rory McIlroy emerges DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai champ for a seventh year

The world No.2 moved past the legendary Spaniard Seve Ballesteros and is now one closer to Colin Montgomerie’s all-time record of eight Order of Merit titles

Published: Sun 16 Nov 2025, 5:10 PM

Flexible work, marriage leave: UAE rolls out benefits for parents ahead of 'Year of Family'

Dubai Police expand noise radars; drivers face up to Dh10,000 fine, 12 black points

Sonder exits Dubai? Rental company files for bankruptcy, closes global operations

Rory McIlroy was on Sunday crowned the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai champion for a seventh year, and four seasons in a row, but the world No.2 lost the $10 million Tour Championship to England’s Matt Fitzpatrick in the first playoff hole when he found the water with his tee shot.

At the Earth course of Jumeirah Golf Estates on Sunday, Fitzpatrick (66) made a birdie on the 72nd hole of regulation play to set the mark at 18-under par. 

'Generation Z' protests spread in Mexico, fuelled by mayor's murder

US to consider obesity, special-needs children as factors in refusing long-term visas

Fact check: Viral video of 'Tesla Glide' flying shoes is AI-generated

Dubai: 60% work complete for first flying taxi vertiport near DXB

South Africa beats India in Test match; Harmer powers thrilling 30-run victory

A few minutes later, McIlroy sensationally eagled the same hole after a brilliant second shot to 16 feet.

Four players — England’s Tommy Fleetwood (67) and Laurie Canter (67), Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg (66) and Denmark’s Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (68) — were tied third at 17-under par total.

McIlroy moved past the legendary Spaniard Seve Ballesteros and is now one closer to Colin Montgomerie’s all-time record of eight Order of Merit titles.

It is Fitzpatrick’s third DP World Tour Championship title (2016 and 2020) and a 10th DP World Tour victory in 195 starts. The win is projected to lift him to No24 on the Official World Golf Ranking.