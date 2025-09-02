General Abdullah Alhashmi appointed Vice-Chairman of Asia Pacific Golf Confederation

General Abdullah Alhashmi has been confirmed as the new Vice-Chairman of the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), with New Zealander Philip Hassall stepping in as the new Chairman.

Both Hassall and Alhashmi will officially assume their posts when Taimur Hassan Amin completes his term as Chairman at the Confederation’s annual general meeting, to be held in Dubai in late October.

Alhashmi, who first joined the APGC Board in 2022, now assumes the role of Vice-Chairman in addition to his current position as Vice-President of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) where he has played a key role in developing golf across the UAE.

Previously serving as a UAE Air Force commander and Defence Attaché to Australia and New Zealand, he discovered a love for the game during his overseas postings, which eventually led him into golf administration.

General Abdullah commented: “I’m honoured to be appointed as Vice-Chairman of the APGC and look forward to contributing to further elevating the status of golf in the region and the APGC on the global stage.”

Bringing Arab golf together

Reflecting on his journey, he added, “I was the first delegate from the UAE to be appointed to the Board of the APGC. Amongst my initial duties was to actively bring the Arab Nations into the APGC fold for the promotion of amateur golf and use the Middle East as a platform to host more elite-level amateur championships.

“The UAE and the Middle East have traditionally hosted several professional events at a high level, and we now need to host more top amateur championships in this region,” General Abdullah added.

“An example of what we have already delivered includes the 2023 World Amateur Golf Championship (WAGC) at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort and Spa, and later this year, in October, we are hosting the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) at Emirates Golf Club over the Majlis Course.”

The APGC, which counts over 45 countries among its members, including the UAE, has a mission to strengthen bonds of friendship among golf associations in the Asia-Pacific region and worldwide. It promotes the development of golf within member countries, ensures adherence to the Rules of Golf and Amateur Status as approved by The R&A, and fosters growth through elite amateur competition.

In collaboration with The R&A, the International Golf Federation (IGF), and Augusta National Golf Club, the APGC stages several prestigious amateur tournaments. These include the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship (WAAP), the Queen Sirikit Cup, the Nomura Cup, and a number of other elite events.

For more information, visit: www.apgc.online