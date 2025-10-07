Future champions set to tee up at The Els Club Dubai for the Faldo Junior Tour

The Els Club Dubai will host top young golfers when the Faldo Junior Tour returns October 12-14, 2025.

This 54-hole World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event, backed by The R&A, features boys and girls ages 13 to 21. They will play in a professional-style tournament that also acts as a qualifier for the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Junior Order of Merit.

This year, the event partners with the CH3 Performance Golf Academy at The Els Club. Competitors can attend a specialist clinic with Claude Harmon III this November. Top-performing juniors will win a one-on-one lesson with one of golf’s most respected coaches.

Jim Prescott, Regional Manager of the Faldo Series MENA, said, “We’re thrilled to bring the Faldo Junior Tour to The Els Club Dubai for the third consecutive year in the UAE. This world-class venue provides a true test for the players, and we look forward to seeing standout performances from a high-quality field.

Creating opportunities

“By expanding our presence in the region, we’re creating even more opportunities for young golfers to challenge themselves, gain invaluable experience, and be part of a pathway that has shaped the careers of future champions worldwide.”

Michael Bolt, Director of Instruction at CH3 Performance Golf Academy, highlighted the significance of the partnership. Following the success of the CH3 Performance Golf Academy’s school programs, where over 50 students have earned golf scholarships and university placements in recent years, and continue to progress their golf careers.

“It’s fantastic to see The Els Club hosting a WAGR event, giving juniors the opportunity to compete at the highest level. Our CH3 Junior Development and Elite Programs are dedicated to nurturing talent, and we’re excited to see our students take on this impressive stage.

“With a field representing 29 nationalities, including more than 32 golfers with single-digit handicaps and around 15 of our Elite Program players, the diversity and quality of competition make this a truly special event for the next generation of golfers,: he added.

Ticket to Grand final

Tournament winners will qualify for the Faldo Series Grand Final at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club from March 23rd to 26th, 2026, earning an all-expenses-paid trip that includes accommodation, transfers, a practice round, daily lunches, and a gala dinner.

The Faldo Junior Tour has long been a springboard for emerging stars. Its alumni include Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, and Carly Booth, and this Dubai edition is set to continue that proud tradition.

Tom Rourke, General Manager of The Els Club Dubai, said, “On behalf of Dubai Sports City, the CH3 Performance Golf Academy, and Troon, we are truly honoured to welcome the Faldo Series back to Dubai.

“This event has long been recognised as a launchpad for the game’s brightest junior talents, with many past winners now competing on the world stage, representing their countries at the Olympics, and contending in Major championships.

“Hosting such a prestigious global event for the next three years is a testament not only to the Faldo Series’ role in shaping the future of golf, but also to the exceptional course conditions and world-class facilities we are proud to offer at The Els Club,” Rourke added.