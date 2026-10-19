From Masters glory to Dubai: McIlroy targets fifth Desert Classic crown

Rory McIlroy was only 16 when he made his Dubai Desert Classic debut in 2006.

Now, more than two decades later, the Northern Irishman will return to the iconic golf tournament as its most successful player in history.

The world number two has confirmed his participation in the 2027 Dubai Desert Classic (January 21–24), where he will chase a record-extending fifth title, having won it in 2009, 2015, 2023 and 2024.

The 37-year-old will arrive in Dubai on the back of a stunning season in which he joined a select group of players who have won back-to-back Masters titles.

After winning his first Masters title last year to complete the career Grand Slam, McIlroy this year became only the fourth player to defend the green jacket, emulating Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods.

“It’s been another incredible year, and to win the Masters again, this time with my parents there to share it with me, was very special. A memory I’ll cherish forever,” said McIlroy.

The six-time Major winner’s glorious season also included the Ryder Cup triumph with Europe at Bethpage Black and his seventh Race to Dubai title.

McIlroy will head to Dubai next month to chase Colin Montgomerie's record of eight European Tour Order of Merit (Race to Dubai) titles.

“I love coming to Dubai and the UAE, and I've always considered Dubai a second home,” he said.

“It's where my professional career really started, and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic will always mean a lot to me. The support from the fans at Emirates Golf Club is always incredible, and I can't think of a better place to start the year.”

Meanwhile, Simon Corkill, executive tournament director of the Dubai Desert Classic, is excited to see McIlroy vie for the title again.

"We never take Rory's participation for granted, and to have him return as a back-to-back Masters champion is the perfect way to launch our 38th edition,” Corkill said.

"Alongside the world-class golf, we're giving fans more reasons than ever to join us, from Rooftop18 and an expanded Dallah Lounge to more entertainment, food and family activities in Tournament Town."